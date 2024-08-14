Chelsea will soon learn its fate regarding an investigation into financial breaches under previous ownership. Roman Abramovich purchased the Blues in 2003 and remained in place until being forced out in 2022. Under the Russian oligarch’s control, Chelsea became a force in English soccer thanks to heavy spending. The West London club collected five of its six top-flight titles while Abramovich was at the helm.

Nevertheless, Chelsea’s rise was allegedly funded by payments that went through certain offshore accounts owned by Abramovich. These transactions benefited the Russian businessman, Chelsea, and other club members. This includes former Blues boss Antonio Conte, Eden Hazard’s agent, Andreas Christensen, and other high-ranking execs in the team.

These offshore payments were reportedly worth a total of eight figures. Premier League officials have been investigating the situation for months now. There is speculation that Chelsea could face a fine, points deduction, or a transfer ban for the financial breaches.

Premier League CEO says investigation is “reaching a conclusion”

The Blues, however, have seemingly helped themselves out in the case by self-reporting the problem to the Premier League. A group led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital purchased Chelsea from Abramovich in May of 2022. After taking over the club, the new ownership noticed the shady payments made by the Russian and informed both the Premier League and UEFA.

The European governing body eventually fined the club over $10 million for the issues during the Abramovich era. English officials are now expected to make their ruling shortly. Premier League CEO Richard Masters has now told talkSPORT that their investigation into the matter is “reaching a conclusion.”

“What we’re talking about is something historic,” stated Masters. “It’s complicated where we have the club talking to us about things that have happened under a previous ownership.”

“All I can say is that investigation is reaching a conclusion. But until it has done so, I can’t really say what is going to happen next.”

Blues bosses stockpiling players as possible transfer ban looms

Chelsea, and their fans, will be hoping that league officials determine that a fine is ample punishment. Nevertheless, a points deduction and/or potential transfer ban would be much more severe.

The Blues have struggled in the Premier League ever since Boehly and company took over the team. After finishing 12th in the table following the 2022/23 season, they moved up to sixth in the most recent campaign. Potentially losing points at some point during the upcoming 2024/25 season could prove to be detrimental to their hopes of returning to the Champions League.

Most clubs would perhaps fear a transfer ban the most. Chelsea, however, is currently in a unique situation. Boehly has swelled the current first-team squad to over 50 players after going on a spending spree. Not only do the Blues have a full roster, but many of the players are also young.

As a result, Chelsea should not need to continue splashing cash on a series of stars in the future. Nonetheless, a transfer ban seems to be the only thing blocking Boehly from continuing to spend money.

