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USMNT on alert as Johnny Cardoso suffers injury setback 35 days before 2026 World Cup

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

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Atletico Madrid midfielder Johnny Cardoso.
© Angel Martinez/Getty ImagesAtletico Madrid midfielder Johnny Cardoso.

With just 35 days remaining until the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the USMNT are entering the final stages of their preparation for the tournament. Against that backdrop, they could be facing an unexpected setback following an injury suffered by Atletico Madrid midfielder Johnny Cardoso.

“Johnny Cardoso suffers a high-grade sprain in his right ankle,” the Spanish club announced through its official social media accounts. The report on the club’s official website added that the midfielder “was unable to complete Thursday’s training session after suffering a blow.”

Atletico Madrid also outlined the next steps following confirmation of the injury: He will undergo physiotherapy and rehabilitation sessions in the gym, and the progress of his recovery will determine his return to competition. We wish you a speedy recovery, Johnny. You’ll come back stronger.”

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The injury represents a major blow for Los Colchoneros, who are now unlikely to have Cardoso available for the remainder of the 2025-26 La Liga season. Atletico Madrid still have four matches left to play before May 24, beginning with Saturday’s clash against Celta Vigo.

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USMNT on alert over Cardoso

Beyond the concerns Atletico Madrid may have regarding Johnny Cardoso’s absence, it is clear that the USMNT are the side most worried about the situation. The injury could not have come at a worse time: on May 11, teams must submit their preliminary squads of between 35 and 55 players, which will later be trimmed down to 26 no later than June 1.

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The 2026 FIFA World Cup will begin on June 11, when Mexico and South Africa play the opening match at Estadio Azteca. The USMNT will make their debut one day later against Paraguay at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

That leaves Mauricio Pochettino with very little time to evaluate Johnny Cardoso’s availability. The midfielder will almost certainly be included in the preliminary roster set to be announced next week, but his recovery over the coming weeks will be crucial in determining whether he earns a spot in the final World Cup squad.

Cardoso’s recent history with the USMNT

Despite being an important player for Atletico Madrid, Johnny Cardoso has struggled recently to secure a regular role with the USMNT. In fact, he has appeared in only one of the team’s last 11 matches under Mauricio Pochettino: in March of this year, when he played 45 minutes in the loss to Belgium.

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The head coach has recently given preference to other defensive midfielders. Tyler Adams remains one of the top options, although he missed several USMNT matches due to the knee injury he suffered with Bournemouth late in 2025. Other midfielders who have filled that role include Tanner Tessmann, Sebastian Berhalter, Aidan Morris, Cristian Roldan and James Sands.

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