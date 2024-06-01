Earlier this week, Barcelona officially unveiled Hansi Flick as new manager following the sacking of Xavi Hernandez. The media had linked the 59-year-old German coach with the position for several months. However, they had also considered him for a return to his former club, Bayern Munich.

What happened between Bayern and Flick?

According to Christian Falk in The Daily Briefing, Flick had engaged in discussions with Bayern Munich. He would have returned to the club he managed from 2019 to 2021. Flick had even given his approval for negotiations to move forward.

“Hansi Flick is now Barcelona’s coach, but on May 11 he got a call from Max Eberl as Uli Hoeneß and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge had pushed him to get in touch with the ex-Bayern boss. Flick was told he could run Bayern for one year and Flick said ‘yes’.

“Eberl mentioned a follow-up chat to discuss the squad but he didn’t call again, so Hansi Flick was a little angry. But Eberl did this, as at the time he already had a plan in mind for Kompany to replace Tuchel – so you see how important Kompany is to Eberl!” Falk reported.

On May 11, Max Eberl, Bayern’s sporting director, called Flick. Influential figures Uli Hoeneß and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge had prompted Eberl to reach out to Flick about returning as manager. Flick agreed to the proposal, with the understanding that he would lead Bayern for one year. Eberl promised a follow-up discussion about the squad, but this call never happened, leaving Flick frustrated.

It later emerged that Eberl had already formulated a plan to bring Vincent Kompany. That way, he would sideline Flick in the process. Meanwhile, Xavi’s sudden dismissal at Barcelona opened the door for Flick to step in. Angered by the lack of follow-up from Bayern, Flick accepted the offer from Barcelona, much to the delight of the Catalan club.

Financial struggles delay Flick’s registration

Barcelona are now eagerly anticipating Flick’s tenure, which is set to officially begin in the coming weeks. The excitement surrounding his appointment is palpable. Fans and officials alike look forward to what the experienced coach will bring to the team.

Bayern Munich’s misstep in failing to follow up with Flick ultimately benefited Barcelona, who were keen on securing his expertise. If Bayern had made that crucial second call, Flick might have been preparing for another stint with the Bavarian giants instead.

Nevertheless, according to rumors, the Blaugrana still haven’t registered their new manager or his staff due to their ongoing financial difficulties. Their financial woes have been a persistent issue, known to football fans worldwide. To navigate their precarious financial situation, the club has had to implement a series of economic measures.

However, they now face another hurdle: they are currently unable to register new manager Hansi Flick or his staff, according to Marca. The German’s appointment followed the sacking of Xavi Hernandez at the end of the 2023/24 season. His clashes with the club’s hierarchy reportedly influenced the decision to part ways with Xavi, particularly regarding his plans for key players such as Robert Lewandowski.

