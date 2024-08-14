Manchester United has been fairly busy so far in the current transfer market. After all, the Red Devils have improved their squad by adding four key new players to their roster. Forward Joshua Zirkzee was the first summer signing after completing a move from Lille in July. Leny Yoro, a highly-rated youngster then followed just four days later.

The club’s brass then added defensive duo Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich earlier this week. In total, United has shelled out over $180 million on the quartet. They have, however, attempted to offset this figure by selling five fringe players for a combined $66 million.

The deals have been mostly met with praise among fans and pundits. While the club has addressed certain needs in the signings, their most important move of the summer involves a player already on the team.

Manchester United persuaded Bruno to sign a new contract after FA Cup win

Bruno Fernandes, the team’s captain, previously admitted that he was considering a move away from the club. The star made the revelation as he reportedly wanted to earn more money and win silverware. Despite being the most important player in the squad, Fernandes was the sixth highest-paid player in the team last season. Players such as Raphael Varane, Casemiro, Mason Mount, and Anthony Martial all earned a higher salary than the captain.

Along with preferring an improved contract, Fernandes hinted back in early May that he needed to win more trophies as well. The Portuguese star had collected just one title at the time, a Carabao Cup triumph in 2023. Nevertheless, United then shocked everyone by beating crosstown rivals Manchester City to lift the FA Cup later in May. The triumph has seemingly helped Fernandes make up his mind on his future.

Fernandes has now signed a new contract to remain with his current club. The midfielder’s previous deal, which saw him rake in about $16 million annually, would have expired in 2026. However, his new contract will both extend the deal to 2027 and give him a pay raise. It is also expected that Fernandes will now be amogst the highest earners at the club. The extension includes an additional option for another year as well.

Fernandes has proved to be one of the Premier League’s top playmakers

Getting Fernandes to sign a new contract is the biggest piece of business the Old Trafford side can realistically do this summer. The midfielder has regularly been one of the top players in his position in the entire Premier League. The Portugal international is one of the top playmakers in all of England.

Statistics are there to support the Portuguese. Fernandes led all Premier League players last season with 114 key passes in the division. He also racked up 210 shot-creating actions and 89 passes into the opposing penalty box. Only Arsenal star Martin Odegaard had higher figures in these two categories.

Potentially losing Fernandes would have been a massive blow for United. Finding an ample replacement for the star is not an easy task. Although the club did struggle to score goals at times during the 2023/24 season, the midfielder was hardly to blame. The playmaker is essentially the straw that stirs the drink at Old Trafford. United fans will now hope that Zirkzee can bolster the team’s offense with the help of Fernandes.

