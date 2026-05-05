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Julián Álvarez’s arrival in danger as Barcelona reportedly target Gonçalo Ramos as alternative striker reinforcement

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Julian Alvarez of Atletico de Madrid and Goncalo Ramos of Paris Saint-Germain.
© Angel Martinez/Franco Arland/Getty ImagesJulian Alvarez of Atletico de Madrid and Goncalo Ramos of Paris Saint-Germain.

Throughout the 2025–26 season, Barcelona have struggled in terms of goal scoring, as Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres have both experienced a significant dip in form. In response, Julián Álvarez emerged as the ideal solution. However, Atlético Madrid are not very open to letting him leave, forcing to look for alternatives. As a result, the Blaugranas have reportedly turned their attention to Gonçalo Ramos as a reliable reinforcement in the forward line.

According to TEAMtalk, the Blaugrana have decided to add Gonçalo Ramos as a potential transfer target, following Chelsea’s rejection of João Pedro. Having fallen out of the starting lineup under head coach Luis Enrique, PSG are open to letting the Portuguese forward leave, as Ousmane Dembélé has taken over the starting role in attack. Because of this, the Spanish side may not face many obstacles in securing his arrival.

While Paris Saint-Germain paid €65M + €15M in variables to SL Benfica for Gonçalo Ramos, he has only played 1,532 minutes, in which he has scored 12 goals, falling short of expectations this season. In addition, Ousmane Dembélé’s emergence has pushed him into a secondary role, making his departure a real possibility. The Portuguese striker has proven to be a very complete player, fitting well into Hansi Flick’s possession-based style of play.

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Far from being a guaranteed signing, the Blaugrana could be taking a rather uncertain decision. Although he shone at SL Benfica, Gonçalo has not managed to prove as a difference-maker at PSG, making several mistakes in important matches that ultimately relegated him to a bench role. However, Ramos could represent a strong opportunity if he arrives for an affordable transfer fee, as he has already shown his potential and could flourish under head coach Hansi Flick.

Wojciech Szczesny of FC Barcelona saves the shot of Goncalo Ramos of Paris Saint-Germain.

Wojciech Szczesny of FC Barcelona saves the shot of Goncalo Ramos of Paris Saint-Germain.

Gonçalo Ramos raises doubts, while Julián Álvarez guarantees goals

Following numerous inconsistencies in front of goal, Barcelona appear determined to reinforce their attacking line, even being open to letting Ferran Torres and Robert Lewandowski leave, signalling a drastic change. With this in mind, a potential move for Julián Álvarez of Atlético Madrid for around €100M had strong consensus, as he is in top form and highly consistent. However, the option of Gonçalo Ramos raises several doubts.

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Julian Alvarez reportedly receives positive injury update after surpassing Lionel Messi in UCL goalscoring record

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Julian Alvarez reportedly receives positive injury update after surpassing Lionel Messi in UCL goalscoring record

Julián Álvarez has proven to be one of the best forwards in the world, shining with Argentina at the 2022 World Cup and becoming an undisputed starter for Atlético Madrid. Beyond being a goalscorer, he also contributes to collective play, making him compatible with Lamine Yamal and Raphinha. It differs from Gonçalo Ramos, as he has struggled to fit in alongside Kvaratskhelia and Dembélé, often remaining a substitute and missing several clear chances.

Alongside Ramos’s inconsistency, PSG may not make things easy for Barcelona to sign the Portuguese striker, and his high cost relative to his performances would also be a deterrent. However, if Barcelona manage to secure his arrival on loan, he could become one of the best options available, similar to what they did with Marcus Rashford, unlocking his potential under Hansi Flick.

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