Why isn’t Martin Odegaard playing from the start for Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid in the Champions League semifinal second leg?

Martin Odegaard is not in Arsenal’s starting lineup against Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg at the Emirates Stadium, a decision that has raised eyebrows given the magnitude of the occasion. The tie remains finely poised after a 1-1 draw in Spain last week, with both clubs chasing a place in the final.

The Gunners come into the night knowing that only a win will guarantee progression after a tense first leg filled with controversy and penalties. Atletico Madrid, led by Diego Simeone, arrives with the belief it can upset the hosts and reach its first Champions League final in the last 10 years.

The opening match in Madrid ended 1-1, with both sides scoring from the penalty spot in a game defined by fine margins. Viktor Gyokeres gave Arsenal the lead, while Julian Alvarez equalised for Atletico after a VAR-reviewed handball incident involving Ben White.

Arsenal also had a second penalty decision overturned, leaving Mikel Arteta visibly frustrated. The Gunners now return to London unbeaten in the competition this season, but Simeone’s side remain dangerous in knockout action, particularly when games are tight and physical.

Why Martin Odegaard is not starting

Despite being named in the matchday squad, Martin Odegaard is not fit enough to start after recent injury concerns. The Arsenal captain had been dealing with knee discomfort, which also caused him to miss the weekend’s 3-0 win over Fulham.

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While he returned to training and made himself available, the decision was made to start him on the bench rather than risk aggravating the issue. Kai Havertz is in a similar situation after a muscle knock, though both players are available for selection if needed during the match.

Martin Odegaard of Arsenal

Arsenal stick with winning momentum as stakes higher than ever

Arteta has opted to keep faith with the same starting XI that impressed against Fulham, prioritizing rhythm and chemistry. Bukayo Saka, who was rested at half-time in that match, retains his place, while Viktor Gyokeres continues up front after scoring twice at the weekend. Myles Lewis-Skelly remains in midfield after an impressive showing, while Riccardo Calafiori and Ben White also keep their places in defence.

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The lineup reflects a preference for stability in a match where structure and control could be decisive. With no away goals rule in effect, the winner at the Emirates Stadium will advance directly to the final if the match is decided in normal or extra time, or via penalties if required.