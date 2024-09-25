Gareth Southgate, the former England manager, may be poised to make his return to club management in the Premier League. Everton’s prospective new owners reportedly eye him as a replacement for current boss Sean Dyche. The Friedkin Group, set to take over Everton from owner Farhad Moshiri, is exploring options for a managerial change. Southgate is a top candidate for the role.

After leaving the England job following the Euro 2024 final, Southgate has been working as a technical observer with UEFA. However, change in Everton’s ownership provides him an opportunity to return to the Premier League after a 15-year hiatus.

Southgate’s managerial career has had its ups and downs, with his first foray into management coming at Middlesbrough in 2006. After a three-year stint that ended with relegation, Southgate focused on rebuilding his coaching credentials. His work with the England Under-21 team eventually led to his promotion to senior manager after Sam Allardyce’s controversial resignation.

The 54-year-old’s tenure as England manager saw considerable success, including taking the team to two European Championship finals. However, his decision to step down following the Spain defeat has left him out of work at the club level since 2009.

Reports from talkSPORT suggest that the Friedkin Group, the new owners of Everton, have shortlisted Southgate as a possible successor to Dyche. This comes amid growing dissatisfaction among Everton fans who saw their team struggle early in the season. The Toffees secured just one point from their first five Premier League games. Despite Dyche’s efforts to stabilize the club since his arrival, his future appears uncertain.

Everton’s struggles and ownership changes

Everton has endured a difficult start to the season at 19th in the Premier League table. Already, Everton is an early relegation candidate. Back-to-back defeats, including blown leads against Bournemouth and Aston Villa, have placed additional pressure on Dyche. The current owner, Farhad Moshiri, has been reluctant to make any drastic changes due to the club’s financial situation. Thus, the impending takeover by The Friedkin Group may signal a shift in direction.

The Friedkin Group, which also owns Roma, has shown little patience for underperformance. Friedkin and company recently sacked Daniele De Rossi after a poor run of form at the Italian club. Should the group complete their purchase of the Blues, it is expected they will want to install their own choice of manager to lead the club forward. Dyche’s current contract expires at the end of the season. Yet, the club may cut short his time at Goodison Park if results do not improve.

What would Southgate bring Everton and the Premier League?

Southgate’s experience in managing the national team through high-pressure situations could make him an attractive option for Everton’s new owners. His calm demeanor and strategic approach to management have earned him respect, even though he has not managed at the club level for over a decade. The 54-year-old has consistently demonstrated his ability to lead teams through challenging periods, most notably during his time with England.

Although his club management experience is limited, Southgate’s leadership with England, where he guided the team to two European Championship finals, suggests that he could be capable of reviving Everton’s fortunes. His ability to develop young players and foster a strong team ethos could be particularly valuable for a club like Everton, which has a history of nurturing talent but has struggled to maintain consistency in recent years.

The potential appointment of Southgate would signal a new era for the Toffees, as the Friedkin Group looks to stabilize the club both on and off the pitch. With the financial backing of the new owners, the Toffees could give Southgate the resources needed to rebuild the squad. That way, he could also restore the team’s competitive edge in the Premier League.

