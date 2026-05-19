Neymar Jr. has an emotional reaction to his call-up to Brazil’s 2026 World Cup squad: ‘These are tears of pure happiness’

Throughout the last decade, Neymar emerged as the most decisive figure for Brazil. While he never managed to win a Copa América or a World Cup, he remained the cornerstone of the national team for years. However, injuries kept him away from the squad for nearly three years. In a surprising turn, the 34-year-old star has now been included in Brazil’s squad for the 2026 World Cup, prompting an emotional reaction on social media.

“It’s hard not to get emotional. With everything we’ve been through. Everything they watched me go through. And me getting here, managing to compete in another World Cup. It’s Incredible. These are tears of pure happiness. Truly I want to tank every single Brazilian who supported me and cheered for me… we have another World Cup to fight for. We will absolutely give our lives to bring the Cup back to Brazil” Neymar said, on his Youtube channel.

While there were serious doubts surrounding his physical condition,Carlo Ancelotti has rewarded Neymar for his major improvement at Santos FC, revealing that he will be important. With this call-up, the 34-year-old star now has what could be his final opportunity to chase the long-awaited World Cup title. However, he will not have an easy path toward becoming a starter, as Matheus Cunha and Lucas Paquetá currently appear to hold a certain advantage.

Neymar is set to make his return with Brazil after three years away from the national team, giving him a clear opportunity to end his long scoring drought with the Canarinha. In addition, the 34-year-old star emerges as a key figure for Carlo Ancelotti after the injuries to Rodrygo and Estêvão, as his experience could prove decisive. Beyond his impact on the field, they also regain a clear dressing-room leader, something that can be crucial when competing at the highest level.

Neymar Jr. of Brazil battles for possession with Yangel Herrera of Venezuela during a FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match.

Neymar Jr. to play inside forward for Brazil, says Carlo Ancelotti

Heading into the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Brazil appear to have a clear plan built around Raphinha and Vinícius Júnior on the wings. In addition, the regular presence of Matheus Cunha as the starting attacking midfielder offers strong indications of how the lineup could look. Because of this, Neymar’s role remains a major topic of debate, leading Carlo Ancelotti to reveal that the 34-year-old star will play as an inside forward.

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see also Carlo Ancelotti praises Neymar Jr. ahead of Brazil’s 2026 World Cup call-up: ‘He can maintain a high intensity in a match’

After his numerous injuries at Al Hilal SFC, Neymar has evolved into an attacking midfielder. No longer standing out because of his pace, the Brazilian star now makes the difference through his dribbling, vision, and ability to break defensive lines with precise through balls. Because of this, Carlo Ancelotti will use him as a major enhancer of Brazil’s collective play, something that neither Matheus Cunha nor Lucas Paquetá have consistently managed to provide for the national team.