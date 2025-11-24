Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Premier League
Comments

Everton’s Gueye sent off after slapping teammate Keane in Premier League match against Manchester United

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Michael Keane of Everton is restrained by team mate Jordan Pickford as he clashes with Idrissa Gana Gueye.
© Carl Recine/Getty ImagesMichael Keane of Everton is restrained by team mate Jordan Pickford as he clashes with Idrissa Gana Gueye.

Everton visited Old Trafford to face Manchester United on Monday in the final match of Premier League Matchday 12. Controversy erupted in the opening minutes, as Toffees midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye ended up receiving a red card after slapping his own teammate, Michael Keane.

Looking to climb out of the lower part of the table, Everton were hoping to take advantage of a United side that had already created several chances. One of those opportunities came in the 13th minute, when Gueye lost the ball in his own box trying to play a pass to Keane, sparking a shot from United’s Bruno Fernandes that went just over the crossbar.

Moments later, the incident that defined the match unfolded. Frustrated with defensive organization and assignments, Gueye confronted Keane in a heated exchange that escalated to the Senegalese midfielder slapping the defender with his left hand. Referee Tony Harrington saw the altercation and immediately issued a straight red card, leaving Everton down to 10 men just 13 minutes into the game.

Tweet placeholder

As soon as Harrington showed the red card, Keane continued arguing with Gueye, pointing a finger toward his own head while the midfielder was held back by goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. Iliman Ndiaye stepped in to defuse the situation and guided Gueye toward the locker room so the match could resume, wrapping up one of the most bizarre moments of the 2025-26 Premier League season.

In fact, the incident quickly became notable, as Gueye has turned into the first player to be sent off for fighting with a teammate since 2008. That December, with Stoke City battling relegation, Ricardo Fuller clashed with teammate Andy Griffin during a match against West Ham. The Jamaican striker also slapped his teammate in the face, and referee Mike Jones issued a straight red card, much like Gueye’s case on Monday.

Advertisement
Report: Bruno Fernandes and two other stars to be dropped as Manchester United eye rising Premier League talents

see also

Report: Bruno Fernandes and two other stars to be dropped as Manchester United eye rising Premier League talents

Other iconic fights between teammates in English soccer

Interestingly, clashes between teammates have surfaced multiple times in English soccer. One memorable incident occurred in the Carling Cup during a North London derby between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal, when Emmanuel Adebayor and Nicklas Bendtner became involved in a physical confrontation that included shoves, swings, and even a headbutt, an altercation that reportedly left the Danish striker with a nosebleed.

But one of the most iconic moments came in April 2005 during a match between Newcastle United and Aston Villa. With the Magpies already reduced to 10 men, Lee Bowyer confronted Kieron Dyer for not passing him the ball, and the argument quickly escalated into a full-on fight between the two teammates.

In a scuffle so chaotic that even Aston Villa players stepped in to break it up, both players were sent off, Bowyer received a seven-match ban, and the pair were forced to issue public apologies.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch Manchester United vs Everton in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

How to watch Manchester United vs Everton in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

Manchester United will play against Everton in a Matchday 12 showdown of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. Here’s all the key information you need, including kickoff times and how to watch on TV or through streaming platforms.

Report: Bruno Fernandes and two other stars to be dropped as Manchester United eye rising Premier League talents

Report: Bruno Fernandes and two other stars to be dropped as Manchester United eye rising Premier League talents

Manchester United are reportedly interested in two young Premier League players and, to sign them, could move on from Bruno Fernandes and two other stars.

Wayne Rooney delivers surprising take on Harry Kane, comparing him with Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United

Wayne Rooney delivers surprising take on Harry Kane, comparing him with Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United

Harry Kane has firmly established himself as one of the most iconic strikers in England's history. In response to his impressive performances, legendary striker Wayne Rooney offered his opinion, drawing a surprising comparison to Cristiano Ronaldo during his time at Manchester United.

Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo, and other Real Madrid stars reportedly opposed to coach Alonso’s leadership

Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo, and other Real Madrid stars reportedly opposed to coach Alonso’s leadership

Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo top the list of Real Madrid stars that are reportedly opposing to new coach Xabi Alonso's leadership.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo