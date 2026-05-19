Cristiano Ronaldo set for key Portugal responsibility as Portugal boss Roberto Martinez clarifies whether Al-Nassr star will be starter, leader, or both

With high hopes for their 2026 World Cup run, Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal manager Roberto Martinez are getting ready to play on the greatest stage in soccer once more. The veteran captain will travel to the tournament for a historic sixth appearance, while Martinez attempts to build a squad capable of challenging for the country’s first-ever world title.

Portugal arrives in North America carrying momentum after winning the UEFA Nations League and producing a strong qualifying campaign. With stars spread across Europe and Saudi Arabia, the squad combines experience, technical quality, and depth in nearly every position.

At 41 years old, Ronaldo remains the face of the national team. Time may have changed parts of his game, but his influence inside the squad remains impossible to ignore for both teammates and the coaching staff.

What did Roberto Martinez say about Ronaldo’s importance?

During the squad announcement, Martinez made it clear that Ronaldo’s value to Portugal extends beyond goals and headlines. The Spanish coach praised the Al-Nassr forward for the leadership qualities he continues to bring to the dressing room. “I hope he continues to play the same role he has had over the last three years that I’ve been with the national team,” the manager explained.

The Portugal boss also stressed that Ronaldo remains fully committed despite his legendary status in soccer: “I’ve spoken a lot about Cristiano. When we talk about him, there are two players. The global soccer icon, about whom all soccer fans around the world have an opinion and recognize what he brings to the game, and then there is our captain,” Martinez said.

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The coach insisted that Ronaldo is treated like every other player in the squad when it comes to standards and competitiveness. “He has the same demands as every other player, the same competitiveness to be part of the national team,” he added.

Ronaldo’s role finally becomes clear

As the discussion around Ronaldo’s future continues to grow, Martinez revealed that the Portugal captain will continue serving as one of the team’s main leaders both on and off the pitch during the World Cup. The coach specifically pointed to the veteran forward’s influence inside the locker room and his importance during Portugal’s recent Nations League triumph.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal hugs head coach Roberto Martinez

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“For me, he is an exemplary captain. He was crucial in winning the Nations League, and now we want the same level of responsibility and leadership in the dressing room,” Martinez said. Thus, it is safe to say that the Portugal manager values the veteran’s experience highly heading into the tournament.

While the forward may no longer rely on explosive pace or constant dribbling, his mentality and understanding of major tournaments remain central to Portugal’s ambitions. Ronaldo is now preparing for a record-breaking sixth World Cup appearance after previously playing in Germany 2006, South Africa 2010, Brazil 2014, Russia 2018, and Qatar 2022. No male player has ever reached six World Cups before.