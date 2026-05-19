Cristiano Ronaldo set to rewrite history yet again at 2026 World Cup as Roberto Martinez confirms Portugal’s final 27-man squad

Cristiano Ronaldo is preparing for another historic moment after Roberto Martinez confirmed the Portugal squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The veteran forward will captain the national team at a record-breaking sixth World Cup appearance, with the tournament in North America expected to be the final chapter of his extraordinary international career.

Portugal enters the competition carrying major expectations after winning the UEFA Nations League and completing an impressive qualifying campaign. With Ronaldo still leading the line at 41 years old, the national team heads into the tournament believing it can finally capture the one trophy missing from its history.

The upcoming tournament will mark Ronaldo’s sixth World Cup appearance, a feat no male footballer has ever achieved before. The Al-Nassr forward already holds records for most international appearances and goals in men’s soccer, and now he is set to add another remarkable milestone to his career.

Portugal has won the UEFA European Championship and the UEFA Nations League during Ronaldo’s era, but the World Cup remains the one major trophy still missing. That reality has added extra emotion to the build-up around the Selecao ahead of the competition in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal lifts the UEFA Nations League trophy.

“This one definitely would be my last World Cup,” Ronaldo previously admitted in an interview cited by several outlets. The statement has only increased attention on what could become the final international tournament of his career.

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Roberto Martinez reveals Portugal’s plans

Martinez spoke openly about the unique challenges awaiting teams at the expanded 48-nation tournament. The Portugal coach believes preparation and adaptability will matter just as much as talent during a month-long competition spread across three countries. “We’re talking about going into the unknown,” he explained. “Forty-eight teams means a longer period. You need to have incredible resilience.”

The Spanish coach also highlighted the travel demands, weather conditions, and time-zone complications facing every national team involved. Portugal has already studied logistics carefully, especially after Martinez observed last year’s Club World Cup in the United States as part of FIFA’s technical study group. “The complexity of playing with different time zones, of playing with the heat, the humidity, and almost moments of uncertainty when you get the storms,” Martinez said.

Portugal’s final 27-man World Cup squad confirmed

After weeks of speculation, Martinez officially named the 27-man squad that will represent Portugal at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Ronaldo headlines a group packed with elite-level experience and attacking quality.

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The squad includes several players from Europe’s biggest clubs, with Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, and Barcelona all heavily represented. Martinez also decided to take an additional goalkeeper in the preliminary travelling group, although only 26 players will officially be registered unless injuries force changes.

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Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa, Jose Sa, Rui Silva, Ricardo Velho

Defenders: Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo, Diogo Dalot, Nuno Mendes, Nelson Semedo, Matheus Nunes, Goncalo Inacio, Renato Veiga, Tomas Araujo

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Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Joao Neves, Vitinha, Ruben Neves, Samu Costa

Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix, Rafael Leao, Goncalo Ramos, Pedro Neto, Francisco Conceicao, Francisco Trincao, Goncalo Guedes

Several notable names narrowly missed out, including Antonio Silva and Joao Palhinha. Martinez instead prioritized versatility, depth in wide areas, and tactical flexibility across the squad.