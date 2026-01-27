Cristiano Ronaldo set to lose rising star teammate as Premier League side Everton closes in on shock $18m move for 20-year-old Al-Nassr forward

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr career has been defined by star power, ambition, and constant change around him. Now, another potential shift is looming. A talented young attacker could be on his way out of the Saudi club, with interest intensifying from England. Reports suggest that a Premier League club is already deep in negotiations to bring the 20-year-old forward back to Europe, a move that would see Ronaldo lose yet another teammate as Al-Nassr reshapes its squad.

The situation underlines how fluid life has become at the Saudi club. While the Portuguese remains the focal point, younger players have found opportunities limited, and European clubs are watching closely for chances to strike. This time, the attention is coming from Merseyside.

Everton’s need is clear. Injuries, inconsistency, and a lack of attacking spark have forced the Premier League side to look for reinforcements in the winter window. With options already explored across Europe and beyond, the Toffees have turned their attention to the Middle East, where a promising winger has struggled to fully establish himself.

According to ESPN Brazil, Everton is in advanced negotiations and is currently leading the race to sign Al-Nassr forward Wesley Gassova Ribeiro Teixeira, widely known simply as Wesley, before the deadline. The report claims the Merseyside club sees him as a player who can inject pace, creativity, and unpredictability into a blunt frontline.

David Moyes has not hidden his frustration at the lack of January business so far. After a recent draw, the Everton manager hinted change was coming, saying, “I might find out a bit more over the next day or two.” Those words now appear closely linked to talks with Al-Nassr.

How has Wesley fared in Saudi Arabia?

The 20-year-old Brazilian winger joined Al-Nassr in August 2024 from Corinthians in a deal reported to be worth between $18-21.6 million. Before leaving Brazil, Wesley was regarded as one of the most exciting young wide players in South America. He made his professional debut with Corinthians shortly after signing his first senior contract and went on to record seven goals and five assists in 84 appearances, attracting interest from multiple Premier League clubs.

Since arriving in Saudi Arabia, his numbers have been respectable rather than explosive: five goals and five assists in 40 appearances, with four goals and two assists this season. Yet raw output tells only part of the story. Wesley’s strengths lie in his dribbling, acceleration, and flair, traits that have long made him stand out.

Not in Jorge Jesus’ plans

Despite his potential, Wesley’s future at Al-Nassr has become uncertain. Multiple reports indicate that head coach Jorge Jesus does not see him as part of his long-term plans, opening the door for a move. That decision has accelerated Everton’s push, especially with the Saudi club keen to prioritize the European market for outgoing players.

His situation has not always been smooth alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. In one recent league match, cameras caught the five-time Ballon d’Or winner visibly furious after the winger failed to anticipate a cross. The moment went viral and was interpreted by some as a sign of frustration with the youngster’s decision-making. Still, the Knight of Najd’s willingness to negotiate suggests the club is ready to move on, particularly as it continues to restructure around its veteran superstar.