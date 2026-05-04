How to watch Everton vs Manchester City in USA: 2025/26 Premier League, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Everton vs Manchester City on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Everton vs Manchester City WHAT English Premier League WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Monday, May 4, 2026 WHERE DirecTV Stream, Sling, Hulu + Live TV, USA Network and Universo STREAM FREE TRIAL

Match Overview

The stakes could not be higher as Manchester City travels to the Hill Dickinson Stadium in a crucial Premier League showdown. Pep Guardiola‘s side is locked in a fierce title race, sitting just three points behind league leaders Arsenal with a game in hand. Currently riding an impressive 11-game unbeaten streak in the league, the Citizens know that any dropped points could be fatal to their championship aspirations. The pressure is immense, and they arrive on Merseyside with a single objective: secure all three points.

Everton, however, has everything to play for. Under David Moyes, the Toffees are enjoying their best Premier League season since 2020-21 and are in a tight battle for European qualification. Despite their strong campaign, a recent dip in form, marked by a three-game winless run, has added a sense of urgency. Facing the reigning champions is a monumental task, but a statement win at home could reignite their continental dreams and cap a remarkable season.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

This match presents a classic clash of season trajectories. Manchester City is in relentless pursuit of another title, showcasing formidable consistency and defensive solidity. Having conceded the fewest goals since their 2021-22 campaign, their machine-like efficiency has kept them in the hunt for a domestic treble. In contrast, Everton’s season has been one of resurgence and grit, transforming from relegation battlers into European contenders. However, their momentum has recently stalled, making this fixture a critical test of their resolve.

The tactical battle will likely pit City’s fluid, possession-dominant style against Everton’s disciplined and rugged defensive structure. David Moyes is known for organizing his teams to be compact and difficult to break down, particularly against elite opposition. The Toffees will likely cede possession and look to frustrate City, hoping to strike on the counter-attack. The key to the match will be whether City’s creative talents can unlock a well-drilled Everton backline that has proven tough to crack at home.

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Motivation is clear and potent on both sides. For Manchester City, the path to the title is straightforward: win every remaining game and let the pressure shift back to Arsenal. Their entire focus is on maintaining perfection during this intense run-in. For Everton, the goal is to halt their recent slide and secure a place in Europe, a prize that would signify a massive step forward for the club. With only a few games left, every point is vital, and they will fight to protect their home turf.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

Historically, this fixture has been overwhelmingly dominated by Manchester City. The Citizens are unbeaten in their last 18 meetings with Everton, a run of dominance that underscores the challenge facing the Toffees. Everton’s last victory against City dates all the way back to 2017, and reversing that trend will require a monumental effort against a team in peak form.

Recent encounters tell a similar story. Manchester City has won five of the last six clashes, including a 2-0 victory in the reverse fixture earlier this season. Furthermore, City has won each of its last nine visits to Everton‘s home ground, scoring more than 1.5 goals in eight of those matches. This history suggests City has a clear psychological edge and a proven formula for success in this specific matchup.

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More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream

With DirecTV Stream , you can watch Everton vs Manchester City and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.

DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.

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DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.

SEE MORE: Schedule of Premier League games on US TV and streaming

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How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN , allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

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