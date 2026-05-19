Cristiano Ronaldo watches rival Karim Benzema’s Al-Hilal carefully as major Simone Inzaghi decision emerges after Jorge Jesus’ Al-Nassr’s likely exit

The Saudi Pro League title race has become even more dramatic as Cristiano Ronaldo and Jorge Jesus at Al-Nassr continue battling Karim Benzema’s Al-Hilal side, led by Simone Inzaghi, with only one match remaining in the season. While the two Riyadh giants remain separated by just two points, growing uncertainty around both managers has suddenly added another layer of tension to the final days of the campaign.

Al-Nassr currently leads the table with 83 points, while Al-Hilal sits close behind on 81 points after 33 matches. As both clubs chase domestic glory, reports emerging from Italy and Saudi Arabia suggest major changes could soon arrive on the benches of both title contenders.

The Saudi Pro League title battle will go down to the final round after Al-Hilal kept its hopes alive with a victory over NEOM. That result ensured Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr could not celebrate the championship early, leaving the pressure firmly on Jorge Jesus and his players ahead of the decisive matchday. Al-Nassr knows that a victory over Damac will secure the club’s first domestic league title since 2019, regardless of what happens elsewhere.

Meanwhile, the Blue Waves must defeat Al-Fayha and hope its rival drops points if the club wants to complete a late comeback and secure a record-extending 20th league title. The tension surrounding the title race has only intensified because of the uncertainty around both managers.

Jorge Jesus, Head Coach of Al Nassr reacts

Reports in recent days have suggested that Jorge Jesus is already considering his future away from Al-Nassr despite leading the club through one of its strongest campaigns in recent years. According to ESPN Brasil journalist Bruno Andrade, the veteran Portuguese coach does not intend to renew his contract beyond the current season. His long-term ambition is reportedly linked to the Portugal national team job after the 2026 World Cup.

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Simone Inzaghi’s future suddenly becomes uncertain

At the same time, attention has also turned toward Al-Hilal boss Simone Inzaghi. The Italian coach arrived in Saudi Arabia last summer after leaving Inter, signing a lucrative two-year deal reportedly worth around $30 million per season.

However, despite impressive results on paper, reports now indicate that Simone Inzaghi is expected to leave Al-Hilal after only one season in charge. The decision is expected to become official after the club’s final league match.

Karim Benzema of Al Hilal celebrates with his coach Simone Inzaghi

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According to reports from TuttoMercatoWeb, dissatisfaction over expensive summer signings and changes within the club’s ownership structure played a major role in shaping the situation. Several high-profile transfers reportedly failed to meet expectations, placing added pressure on the coaching staff despite the team remaining competitive throughout the season.

Inzaghi’s overall numbers remain extremely strong. Under his leadership, Al-Hilal played 51 matches, winning 37, drawing 12, and losing only twice. Still, expectations at Al-Hilal go beyond strong statistics. The club expects dominance both domestically and internationally, especially after investing heavily in the squad during the summer transfer window.

Why Al-Hilal may still move on despite strong results

Although Al-Hilal remains unbeaten for most of the season and continues fighting for the title until the final day, internal expectations reportedly remain much higher. Expensive arrivals such as Darwin Nunez reportedly failed to fully convince the club hierarchy, creating frustration behind the scenes.

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Simone Inzaghi of Al-Hilal

The report also indicates that a recent ownership change at Al-Hilal has influenced the club’s direction moving forward. The new leadership is believed to be considering a different long-term vision despite Inzaghi maintaining impressive results during his short spell in Riyadh.

At the same time, Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr faces its own uncertainty surrounding Jorge Jesus. The possibility of both title rivals entering next season with new managers would completely reshape the Saudi soccer landscape.

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