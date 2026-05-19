How to watch Chelsea vs Tottenham in USA: 2025/26 Premier League, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Chelsea vs Tottenham on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Chelsea vs Tottenham WHAT English Premier League WHEN 3:15pm ET / 12:15pm PT • Tuesday, May 19, 2026 WHERE Peacock Premium and NBCSN STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Chelsea enters this London derby with their season in tatters. Once targeting Champions League qualification, the Blues have plummeted to 10th place and are currently mired in a seven-game Premier League winless streak. Fresh off a devastating FA Cup final loss to Manchester City, the club is playing for little more than pride and a slim chance at qualifying for the Conference League. The pressure is on to deliver a statement performance for a frustrated Stamford Bridge crowd.

For Tottenham, the stakes could not be higher. Perched just two points above the relegation zone, this match represents a golden opportunity to secure their Premier League survival. Under new manager Roberto De Zerbi, Spurs have found a crucial run of form, going undefeated in their last four matches. A victory would mathematically guarantee their safety, making this clash at the home of their rivals a season-defining moment.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The trajectories of these two clubs this season could not be more different. Chelsea‘s campaign has been one of steady decline, falling far short of lofty preseason expectations and now facing the prospect of no European soccer. In stark contrast, Tottenham has engineered a late-season revival under De Zerbi, collecting eight points in their last four games—a total that took them 17 matches to accumulate previously. This surge has given them a fighting chance at survival.

The tactical battle will likely pit Chelsea‘s possession-based approach against Tottenham’s newfound defensive resilience. The Blues will dominate the ball at home but have struggled to convert possession into victories. Spurs, meanwhile, have become incredibly organized under their new manager, reversing a trend of conceding early goals. The match will be won or lost on whether Chelsea’s talented attackers, like Cole Palmer and João Pedro, can break down a disciplined and desperate Tottenham side playing for their top-flight lives.

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Motivation is the driving force behind this encounter. Chelsea is playing to salvage a disastrous season, end a painful winless run, and potentially play a role in relegating a major rival. For Tottenham, the objective is clear and absolute: secure the points needed to stay in the Premier League. With West Ham close behind them, anything less than a positive result could send their fight down to a nerve-wracking final day.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

Historically, this fixture has been dominated by Chelsea, particularly at Stamford Bridge. Tottenham‘s record at this venue is notoriously poor, with the North London club having won just one of their last 35 away league games against the Blues, a run stretching back decades. This history provides a significant psychological advantage for the home side, even amidst their poor form.

Recent encounters have only reinforced Chelsea‘s dominance. The Blues are currently on a five-match winning streak against Tottenham in all competitions, including a 1-0 victory in the reverse fixture earlier this season. In those five games, Chelsea has kept three clean sheets, consistently finding ways to neutralize the Spurs attack and secure narrow, hard-fought wins.

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From a statistical standpoint, the data points heavily in Chelsea‘s favor. Tottenham’s last league victory at Stamford Bridge was in April 2018, an outlier in a long history of struggles. The combination of Chelsea‘s recent head-to-head superiority and Tottenham‘s historical struggles on this ground makes any positive result for the visitors a significant upset against established trends.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both teams enter this crucial London derby with significant roster challenges, as injuries and suspensions force tactical adjustments from both managers.

Chelsea will be without winger Mykhaylo Mudryk due to suspension, further limiting their attacking options. The club also continues to miss the services of Estêvão and Jamie Gittens, who are sidelined with hamstring injuries. These absences put additional pressure on Cole Palmer and João Pedro to create and finish chances.

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Tottenham is contending with a catastrophic injury crisis. A long list of key players, including Cristian Romero, Dejan Kulusevski, and Xavi Simons, are out for the remainder of the season. Further doubts over the availability of Mohammed Kudus and Dominic Solanke mean that manager Roberto De Zerbi must rely on a depleted squad for this must-win fixture.

Chelsea Projected XI (4-2-3-1): Sanchez; Gusto, Fofana, Colwill, Cucurella; Caicedo, James; Palmer, Fernandez, Neto; Joao Pedro.

This lineup reflects Chelsea‘s go-to formation, relying on the midfield control of Fernandez and the creativity of Palmer to supply chances for João Pedro. With their season on the line, expect the Blues to field their strongest available side to control possession and break down their rivals.

Tottenham Projected XI (4-2-3-1): Kinsky; Pedro Porro, Danso, van de Ven, Udogie; Bentancur, Palhinha; Kolo Muani, Gallagher, Tel; Richarlison.

Despite the extensive injury list, De Zerbi will field a team built on defensive solidity and counter-attacking potential. The focus will be on remaining compact and disciplined, with Richarlison tasked to lead the line and convert any opportunities that arise from Chelsea‘s mistakes.

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More details on how to watch

You can watch the Chelsea vs Tottenham live stream on Peacock. The service is compatible with a wide range of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and mobile devices running iOS or Android, as well as web browsers.

In addition to the Premier League, a subscription to Peacock gives you access to a host of other soccer competitions. You can stream leagues such as LaLiga, Serie A, and the Bundesliga, providing comprehensive coverage for soccer fans.

A subscription to the service costs just $10.99/mo, offering a cost-effective way to follow all the action from the top leagues around the world. The plan includes access to all live matches, replays, and highlight shows.

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Beyond soccer, the platform also features a deep library of other sports, movies, and TV shows, making it a complete entertainment package for the entire household. From blockbuster films to exclusive original series, there is always something to watch.

SEE MORE: Premier League TV schedule

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.