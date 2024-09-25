Real Madrid has revealed that superstar forward Kylian Mbappe has suffered a thigh injury. The Frenchman was last seen on the pitch Tuesday night at the Santiago Bernabéu. Real edged Alaves in the LaLiga match 3-2, partially thanks to Mbappe. The 25-year-old summer signing scored his club’s second goal of the game minutes before halftime.

Mbappe, however, was later substituted in the 80th minute by manager Carlo Ancelotti. The Frenchman was replaced by budding Turkish star Arda Guler. The Italian coach initially played down the potential issue following the game. Ancelotti described the problem as a knock and told reporters that Mbappe “asked for the substitution to avoid risk.”

Nevertheless, Real officially announced the injury on Wednesday. “Following the tests carried out today on our player Kylian Mbappé by Real Madrid medical services, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the femoral biceps of his left leg,” read a statement from the team.

Mbappe likely to return after upcoming international break

Following the victory on Tuesday, Real sits second in the LaLiga standings behind bitter rivals Barcelona. Real is currently undefeated in league play so far this season, yet the Catalan club still holds an advantage. Barca, under new manager Hansi Flick, has started the current campaign on fire. The club has won all six of their LaLiga fixtures so far.

While Real has avoided an official timeline of Mbappe’s setback, various reports claim that the superstar will miss three weeks of action. If so, Ancelotti would be without the Frenchman up until the next international break. Real will play three more matches before the break begins on October 6th.

The Spanish club’s next fixture is perhaps their most important game within this timeframe. Real will travel the eight miles across the city to face Atletico Madrid this coming weekend. The massive match is on Sunday, Sep. 29. Real then has their second Champions League match of the season just three days later. Lille hosts Real on Tuesday, Oct. 2 in France. Previously, Real began the competition with a 3-1 victory over Stuttgart.

Ancelotti will finish out the three-game span with a home league fixture against Villarreal. The Yellow Submarine has started the season well so far, only suffering one defeat in six LaLiga games. The loss came at the hands of league leaders Barca last weekend.

Young duo is now earning more playing time

Real and their manager will undoubtedly miss Mbappe over the next few weeks. The French superstar started his career in Spain a bit slowly. For instance, he failed to score or provide an assist in any of his first three LaLiga fixtures. However, he has since settled in to get back on his typical torrid scoring pace. Mbappe has now scored six goals in his last five total matches.

Teen sensations Guler and Endrick could receive more playing time with Mbappe on the sidelines. The Brazilian star is a more like-for-like replacement to the Frenchman. However, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo have previously played in the center-forward position under Ancelotti. If either of the two wingers moves more centrally, it would then open up space for Guler on the wing.

PHOTOS: IMAGO