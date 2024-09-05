Everton could face another Premier League deduction in points due to a continuing legal battle with the league over financial regulations. This comes after the club successfully challenged a portion of the legal costs imposed on them from last season’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) case. Despite this partial victory, Everton’s troubles are far from over. It remains embroiled in yet another dispute regarding financial deductions related to their new stadium, as per The Times.

The legal turmoil surrounding Everton began last season when the club was penalized for breaching the Premier League’s PSR rules. Initially, the Premier League sought to make them cover the entire $6.4 million in legal fees for the case. It also saw the club handed a 10-point deduction, later reduced to six points on appeal.

Everton challenged the high legal costs, with their lawyer describing the amount as “frankly eye-watering”. This challenge resulted in the appeal board ruling that the Toffees should only pay $2.2 million. That is approximately one-third of the total. Meanwhile, the league would cover the remaining $4.2 million.

The appeal board concluded that the $2.2 million payment was a “reasonable” contribution to the league’s legal costs. In the judgment, the panel emphasized that no criticism was made of the Premier League or its lawyers.

“In reaching that conclusion, we emphasize that we make no criticism of the PL or its lawyers,” the judgment stated. It also acknowledged that the legal costs associated with this type of commercial litigation are typically high. They added that $2.2 million was a reasonable figure.

Ongoing legal battle over stadium costs

Despite the reduction in legal fees from last season’s case, Everton now faces a fresh challenge regarding their financial dealings. The club is in dispute with the Premier League over $8.7 million in interest payments. There is debate over whether it should feature in PSR calculations. These come from the side’s new stadium. The Premier League’s rules regarding club finances are strict, and the inclusion or exclusion of these payments could significantly affect Everton’s compliance with the regulations.

If Everton loses this legal battle, the consequences could be severe. According to reports, the club could face yet another points deduction, adding further pressure to an already difficult situation. This would mark a continuation of the turbulent period Everton has endured, both on and off the pitch.

Inconsistent Premier League points cast worry over Everton

The ongoing legal disputes are creating a cloud of uncertainty around Everton, potentially affecting the club’s performance and future direction. With the constant risk of further points deductions, the team’s ability to push forward in the Premier League has struggled. These challenges could also stall any potential takeover talks, as interested parties might be hesitant to invest in a club facing such instability.

Everton fans are understandably frustrated by the prolonged legal wrangling and the potential for more penalties. Supporters are eager for these issues to clear so that the club can focus on its on-field performance and long-term goals, including the completion of its new stadium.

The prospect of another points deduction comes at a time when the club is trying to build momentum and move past last season’s difficulties. The potential consequences of losing this case could further derail those efforts, leaving fans and management alike hoping for a positive resolution.

PHOTOS: IMAGO