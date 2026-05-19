Portugal’s Roberto Martinez offers key insights into managing Cristiano Ronaldo’s playing time at the 2026 World Cup

Roberto Martínez has managed to build a highly competitive Portugal squad, creating an ideal balance between youth and experience. While there had been major uncertainty surrounding his inclusion, Cristiano Ronaldo ultimately headlines the 26-man squad, officially securing his sixth participation in the World Cup. In light of this, the head coach also revealed key details regarding the management of playing time for Cristiano.

“Managing is something very natural. In a World Cup, you do not follow a pattern that fits the club, the age, none of that. Everyone is focused and we have to manage the day-to-day well, that is all. We can talk about many dreams, but we only have three matches to start, this is our World Cup. And we have to manage these three in the best way possible,” Roberto Martinez said in the latest press conference.

While being in excellent form at Al Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to remain a starter for Portugal, especially after shining during the UEFA qualifiers. However, the head coach has also demonstrated strong management of the veteran striker’s playing time, as is often substituted for Gonçalo Ramos. That rotation has become a key factor in preserving the 40-year-old’s physical condition and could once again be heavily utilized during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup expected to be Cristiano Ronaldo’s final appearance in the competition, he could arrive especially motivated, particularly because he has never finished as the tournament’s top scorer in any previous edition. In addition, he now has a major opportunity to finally win the anticipated tournament, as Portugal are currently in outstanding form and recently lifted the UEFA Nations League.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal celebrates after scoring his team’s first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Cristiano Ronaldo emerges as a key asset for Portugal, not a cornerstone

Unlike the final stage of Fernando Santos’ tenure, Cristiano Ronaldo has remained a key figure under Roberto Martínez with Portugal. Recognizing the veteran striker’s age, the Portuguese head coach has decided to protect his physical condition by allowing him to focus almost exclusively on scoring duties, reducing his defensive responsibilities and pressing workload. Even so, the 40-year-old striker is no longer the true cornerstone of the national team.

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see also Cristiano Ronaldo’s boss Roberto Martinez breaks from FIFA norm: Why does Portugal’s 2026 World Cup squad have 27 players instead of 26?

Heading into the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Portugal appear to have adopted a very different approach compared to previous editions, moving away from dependence on a single player and instead emphasizing collective play. Because of this, Vitinha, João Neves, Bruno Fernandes, and Nuno Mendes have emerged as the key figures of the squad. In this structure, Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the ideal complement to an already balanced and solid team.