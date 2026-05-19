How to watch Bournemouth vs Manchester City in USA: 2026 Premier League, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Bournemouth vs Manchester City on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Bournemouth vs Manchester City WHAT English Premier League WHEN 2:30pm ET / 11:30am PT • Tuesday, May 19, 2026 WHERE DirecTV Stream, Sling, Hulu + Live TV, USA Network and Telemundo STREAM FREE TRIAL

Match Overview

Bournemouth enters this clash in historic form, riding an incredible 16-match unbeaten streak in the Premier League. Andoni Iraola‘s side has transformed the Vitality Stadium into a fortress and is on the verge of securing a top-eight finish. With an outside chance at European qualification still on the line, the Cherries are not just playing for pride; they are aiming to cap off a remarkable season with a statement win against the reigning champions.

For Manchester City, the stakes could not be higher. Locked in a tense title race with Arsenal, anything less than a victory could prove fatal to their championship aspirations. Pep Guardiola’s squad is familiar with the immense pressure of the season’s final stretch, having won nine of their last ten matches across all competitions. This trip to the South Coast is a must-win fixture, and the Citizens will arrive with the singular focus of securing three crucial points.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

This match presents a fascinating contrast in season trajectories. Bournemouth has defied all expectations, putting together a record-breaking unbeaten run to surge up the table. They have become one of the most resilient and difficult teams to break down in the league. Manchester City, meanwhile, is on its familiar, relentless march toward the title, combining domestic cup success with an almost flawless league run-in. It’s a classic battle of momentum versus experience.

The tactical clash will likely be decided by whether Bournemouth‘s disciplined defensive structure can withstand City‘s overwhelming attacking firepower. As the highest-scoring team in the Premier League, City will look to dominate possession and exploit any available space. Bournemouth, who have been formidable at home, will aim to stay compact and hit the visitors on the counter. The game will be won or lost in the midfield, where control of the tempo is paramount.

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The motivations for both clubs are crystal clear. Manchester City must win to keep pace with Arsenal at the top of the table; a draw is not an option. For Bournemouth, a single point guarantees a top-eight finish, but a victory would keep their slim hopes of European football alive. With neither side able to settle for a stalemate, expect an open and aggressive contest from the first whistle.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

Historically, this has been a one-sided fixture. Manchester City has dominated the head-to-head record, winning four of the last five meetings between the clubs. Bournemouth has only managed a single victory against the Citizens during that same period, underscoring the challenge that lies ahead for the home side.

Looking at the most recent encounters, City is currently on a three-match winning streak against the Cherries. The last two games, both played at the Etihad Stadium, ended in identical 3-1 victories for Manchester City. Earlier this season, City also secured a 3-1 win in the reverse fixture, with Erling Haaland scoring a brace.

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A key trend for this matchup has been the frequency of goals. The last four consecutive games between these two teams have seen both sides find the back of the net. Over their previous five meetings, matches have averaged 3.0 total goals, and Manchester City is the only team to have kept a clean sheet in that span.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Manchester City arrives with a fully fit squad, while Bournemouth must contend with several key absences for this crucial match.

The hosts will be significantly hampered by the unavailability of key players. Midfielder Ryan Christie is out due to suspension, while Lewis Cook is sidelined with a hamstring injury. The Cherries will also be without Julio Soler and Matai Akinmboni, forcing manager Andoni Iraola to adjust his game plan.

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In stark contrast, Pep Guardiola has his entire roster available for selection. This is a massive advantage at such a critical stage of the season, providing him with tactical flexibility and the ability to field his strongest possible lineup or rotate players to maintain freshness after a demanding FA Cup final.

Bournemouth Projected XI (4-2-3-1):

Petrovic; Smith, Hill, Senesi, Truffert; Adams, Scott; Rayan, Kroupi, Tavernier; Evanilson

Forced to adapt due to injuries and suspension, Bournemouth will likely rely on a disciplined 4-2-3-1 formation. The defensive pairing of Hill and Senesi will be crucial in containing City‘s attack, while the creativity of Tavernier and the finishing of Evanilson will be their best hope of finding a goal.

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Manchester City Projected XI (4-2-3-1):

Donnarumma; Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, O’Reilly; Gonzalez, Silva; Semenyo, Cherki, Doku; Haaland

With a full squad to choose from, Guardiola can deploy a formidable attacking lineup. Erling Haaland, who boasts 15 goal involvements on the road this season, will lead the line. He’ll be supported by a dynamic trio of attackers, ensuring City has multiple avenues to break down the resilient Bournemouth defense.

More details on how to watch

You can watch the Bournemouth vs Manchester City match on DirecTV Stream. The service is compatible with a wide range of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and mobile devices, ensuring you can catch the action from anywhere.

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In addition to the Premier League, a subscription to DirecTV Stream gives you access to a host of other top soccer competitions, such as Liga MX, La Liga, and Copa Libertadores. It’s a comprehensive package for any serious soccer fan.

A subscription to DirecTV Stream is available for $69.99 per month. This plan offers access to all live matches, replays, and exclusive content related to the leagues it covers.

Beyond soccer, the platform also features a variety of other content, including [Other Sports], original series, and popular movies, making it a complete entertainment package for the whole family.

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SEE MORE: For a complete schedule of games, visit our Premier League TV schedule page.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.