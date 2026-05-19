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Xabi Alonso’s Chelsea reportedly target Victor Osimhen as stellar striker amid Joao Pedro links with Barcelona

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Victor Osimhen of Galatasaray and Joao Pedro of Chelsea.
© Ahmad Mora/Alex Pantling/Getty ImagesVictor Osimhen of Galatasaray and Joao Pedro of Chelsea.

After the dismissals of Enzo Maresca and Liam Rosenior, Chelsea have decided to make a radical shift in their sporting project, handing Xabi Alonso full control to lead the rebuild. With his arrival, they are reportedly open to changing their transfer strategy by prioritizing more established signings. Amid the growing rumors linking João Pedro with Barcelona, the Blues are now reportedly pursuing Victor Osimhen as a marquee addition for the attack.

João Pedro’s impressive first season at Chelsea has reportedly called the attention from the Blaugranas, making him their priority signing. After recently paying €63.7 million to Brighton & Hove Albion FC, the Blues reportedly have no intention of letting the Brazilian striker leave during the summer of 2026. Even so, failure to qualify for the UEFA Champions League could push João to force a move towards Barcelona. In light of this, Osimhen’s arrival emerges as a key asset.

According to Graeme Bailey, via TEAMtalk, the representatives of Victor Osimhen are actively seeking an exit from Galatasaray SK, as the Nigerian striker wants to compete once again in Europe’s top leagues. Because of this, Chelsea have reportedly reignited their interest in his signing, considering his arrival completely necessary. In addition, Alonso’s appointment could further attract Osimhen toward Stamford Bridge.

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Despite Chelsea FC’s strong interest in Victor Osimhen, completing the transfer would be far from simple. As a cornerstone player for Galatasaray SK, they would demand a fee close to €100 million, according to TEAMtalk. For Xabi Alonso to secure the Nigerian striker, the potential departure of João Pedro to Barcelona could become crucial, as the Blues would likely need a comparable financial income to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations.

Victor Osimhen of Galatasaray.

Victor Osimhen of Galatasaray.

Xabi Alonso faces difficult task to rebuild Chelsea’s roster

Since BlueCo took over Chelsea, they has invested heavily in signing young players. However, neither Enzo Maresca nor Liam Rosenior managed to fully develop several of those talents, with Mamadou Sarr, Dário Essugo, Alejandro Garnacho, and Roméo Lavia among the clearest examples. Because of this, Xabi Alonso now faces the difficult task of rebuilding the squad, while also deciding which players should leave the club during the summer of 2026.

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Xabi Alonso’s arrival reportedly shifts Chelsea transfer plan ahead of the 2026-27 season

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Xabi Alonso’s arrival reportedly shifts Chelsea transfer plan ahead of the 2026-27 season

With such a defined tactical identity, Xabi Alonso could decide not to rely on several of Chelsea’s expensive signings, with Alejandro Garnacho emerging as one of the most notable cases. In addition, the defensive line remains the most crowded area of the squad, yet it still fails to fully convince. Because of this, Trevoh Chalobah, Tosin Adarabioyo, and Benoît Badiashile could all leave the club, as the Spanish head coach reportedly prefers more developed players.

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