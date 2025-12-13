How to watch Chelsea vs Everton in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Chelsea vs Everton on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Chelsea vs Everton WHAT English Premier League WHEN 10:00am ET / 7:00am PT • Saturday, December 13, 2025 WHERE DirecTV Stream, Sling, USA Network and Universo STREAM FREE TRIAL

Match Overview

Matchday 16 kick off with a pressure-packed clash that could reshape the cups qualification picture, as Chelsea begin the weekend holding onto the last spot, but with no room to breathe. Sitting on 25 points thanks to a favorable goal differential, the Blues are being closely tracked by an in-form Brighton squad that trails by just two points and has momentum on its side.

For Chelsea, anything less than a win puts their standing at serious risk, while Brighton know three points would vault them past their opponent and dramatically alter the race. With the table this tight and both teams treating it like a must-win scenario, this matchup has high-intensity. Make sure you’re tuned in and don’t miss a minute of the action.

More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream

With DirecTV Stream , you can watch Chelsea vs Everton and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.

DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.

DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.

