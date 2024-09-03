Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly back in the hot seat once again. The Dutchman’s job was previously under threat after the club’s massively disappointing 2023/24 Premier League campaign. The Red Devils ultimately finished eighth in the English top-flight table, their worst-ever showing in the modern era. They also ended the campaign with a negative goal difference as well.

Nevertheless, Ten Hag eventually led his team to the FA Cup trophy in late May. United’s triumph was a massive shock considering they faced crosstown rivals, and English champions, Manchester City. The lone victory essentially seemed to save Ten Hag’s job.

Not only was the Dutchman retained by new ownership, but he was even handed a new contract. The coach’s previous deal was set to expire in 2025. However, Ten Hag was rewarded with a one-year extension. The Dutchman is currently the third-highest-paid Premier League manager at the moment. Only City’s Pep Guardiola and Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta currently earn more.

Bettors put Ten Hag at risk, Southgate lurking for United

Despite the boost in confidence, United has stumbled to start the 2024/25 season. They have lost two of their first three Premier League games. Although the Red Devils did manage a dramatic late victory against Fulham, they were then beaten by Brighton. Their most recent defeat came at the hands of Liverpool. The Reds came to Old Trafford and dominated the home team by a score of 3-0.

Due to the struggles, betting odds to see Ten Hag get replaced soon are increasing. For instance, former England manager Gareth Southgate is now a 2/1 favorite to become the next Manchester United manager. Southgate recently stepped away from the Three Lions after failing to secure a trophy in nearly eight years at the helm.

Along with Southgate, bettors also have Mauricio Pochettino high on the list as well with odds of 5/2 to be the next United boss. It was recently revealed that the Argentine coach is set to become the next manager of the USMNT.

U.S. Soccer, however, has not officially named Pochettino as their successor to Gregg Berhalter. The organization even announced that interim coach Mikey Varas will lead the Stars and Stripes in their upcoming September friendlies. Pochettino is still expected to become the USMNT manager in the coming days though.

United CEO publicly backs coach ahead of Liverpool loss

Despite the increased odds that Ten Hag will soon be sacked, new United CEO Omar Berrada has issued support for the coach. “Erik has our full backing and we have worked very closely together, as [sporting director] Dan [Ashworth] has said before, in this transfer window,” stated Berrada.

“We’re going to continue working very closely with him to help him get the best results out of the team. Do we still believe in Erik? Absolutely. We think Erik is the right coach for us and we’re fully backing him.”

The comments from Berrada, however, came before the thrashing from Liverpool at the weekend. The exec also admitted that he and Ashworth were not involved in the decision to retain Ten Hag this summer. This comes although both officials were in place at the club before the manager was given the contract extension.

Ten Hag and United will try to get back on track after a two-week international break. The Red Devils next travel down to the South Coast to play Southampton on Sep. 14. After the matchup with the Saints, United starts its Carabao Cup run against Barnsley and then faces Crystal Palace in league play on Sep. 21.

PHOTOS: IMAGO.