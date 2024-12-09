The sudden departure of Manchester United’s sporting director Dan Ashworth after just five months highlights internal divisions within the club’s leadership. Sources suggest Ashworth opposed the appointment of manager Ruben Amorim, instead favoring Gareth Southgate.

Insiders claim Ashworth, who joined United on July 1st, was excluded from the process that led to Amorim’s appointment. He reportedly advocated for Gareth Southgate, his former colleague at the Football Association.

Amorim, already a candidate before Ashworth’s arrival, was appointed by CEO Omar Berrada, despite interest from Manchester City. United’s official statement emphasized a unanimous decision by senior leadership.

The Athletic indicate a strained relationship between Ashworth and the club for several weeks preceding his resignation, which came just two weeks after Amorim’s first match. Ashworth was notably absent from statements regarding Amorim’s appointment and Erik ten Hag’s departure. However, he was quoted in press releases announcing several summer signings.

Financial implications of Ashworth’s hiring and departure

Manchester United paid Newcastle United between £2 million and £3 million for Ashworth’s services, only to see him leave after a short tenure. This highlights a significant financial outlay with minimal return for the club, and underscores the speed at which circumstances can change at the top level of football management.

While initially a fan favorite, Amorim’s tenure has not yielded the immediate transformation expected. Co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe described the team as “mediocre.” Two losses in four Premier League games have seen the team drop to 13th place.

Gareth Southgate, in a recent LinkedIn post, hinted at retiring from management, suggesting the opportunity to manage Manchester United might not be coming.