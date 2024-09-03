Cristiano Ronaldo does not have any plans to retire or leave Saudi side Al Nassr anytime soon. However, the soccer legend is already setting new goals. The only difference is that these pertain to off-the-pitch accolades.

The 39-year-old launched an account on YouTube two-thirds of the way through August. The Portuguese broke world records online by becoming the fastest-growing YouTube channel of all time. According to WikiTubia, the Al Nassr star was the fastest person to reach 100,000, 1 million, 10 million and 50 million subscribers on the social media platform.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Portugal’s Nation League games against Croatia and Scotland, Ronaldo was asked about his retirement plans:

“When the time comes, I’ll move on,” Ronaldo stated. “It won’t be a difficult decision to make. If I feel like I’m no longer contributing anything, I’ll be the first to leave.”

At 39, Ronaldo’s days in a Portugal jersey are limited. Euro 2024 was his penultimate major international tournament before he aims to play in the 2026 World Cup for the final time.

The twilight days of his career are here. However, his competitive spirit and drive, which have made him one of the greatest soccer players of all time, have now positioned him for success online. In just three weeks, the former Manchester United star surpassed 56 million YouTube subscribers.

Ronaldo continues to track down MrBeast at remarkable pace

Ronaldo’s next objective is to overtake MrBeast’s subscriber count. MrBeast, the popular American YouTuber whose real name is James Donaldson, currently boasts 313 million subscribers. Ronaldo has made it clear that he not only wants to reach that milestone but to surpass it:

“MrBeast on YouTube? In two years, let’s try to beat him,” Cristiano said.

For comparison, Ronaldo’s arch-rival Lionel Messi currently has just 3.3 million subscribers. Ronaldo tripled that number on his first day on YouTube, highlighting the effectiveness of his long-term PR and marketing strategy. Ronaldo’s content appeals primarily to a younger audience, particularly those who have followed his rise to superstardom over the last two decades. As of July 2024, 21.1% of YouTube users were made up of males between the age of 18-34.

This summer, millions watched Ronaldo’s emotional reaction after missing a penalty for Portugal in the Round of 16 against Slovenia. Some saw it as a moment of vulnerability. Others saw the realization of a legend coming to terms with the passage of time. This raised questions about whether the same relentless drive that made him an all-time great could become a challenge after retirement.

If Ronaldo decides against a coaching career, he has already positioned himself for success in other fields. His ventures in hospitality, clothing and fragrances are well-known. Now, with his foray into technology and social media, he is entering a booming industry where he has the potential to excel.

At the current projection rate, Cristiano Ronaldo may well topple MrBeast as YouTube’s Given his current growth trajectory, Ronaldo could very well surpass MrBeast as YouTube’s most popular user before stepping onto the field for his swansong at the 2026 World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

