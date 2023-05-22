The Brighton TV schedule may not have been such a hot commodity a handful of years ago. A traditionally second-tier or even third-tier side earned promotion to the Premier League for the first time for the 2017/18 season. And, once there, the club struggled to maintain its footing. Three-straight finishes at 15th or worse upon their arrival did not send the club down. Instead, the Seagulls turned their fortunes around.

Now, Brighton and Hove Albion is a consistent underdog to finish in the European spots in the Premier League table. The following Brighton TV schedule allows fans in the United States to see the club’s bid to accomplish that.

Brighton TV Schedule and Streaming Links

Founded: 1901

Stadium: American Express Community Stadium

Manager: Roberto de Zerbi

English top-flight titles: 0

FA Cup Titles: 0 (Runner-up in 1983)

Where to watch Brighton and Hove Albion

Brighton, despite its recent relative boom in success, still trails in the popularity chain to the big six clubs in the Premier League. Therefore, those teams may have a leg up when it comes to which game is available on traditional TV.

However, if Brighton does have a key game, which is increasingly likely based on form, the game is either on USA Network or NBC (both available via Fubo). Those two channels have the rights to the Premier League for English-language audiences in the United States. If the Brighton game is not on one of those TV channels, it will be on Peacock Premium. NBC’s paid-streaming platform often has between four and six games any given weekend on the platform.

Its savvy spending and elite development has clubs always knocking at the door. Ben White, Marc Cucurella, Yves Bissouma and Leandro Trossard all brought in transfer fees over $20 million from traditional ‘big six’ sides.

Brighton and Hove Albion do good business both on and off the pitch. The club also has a long list of supporters groups throughout the United States.