Since his move from Manchester City to Chelsea for the 2023-24 season, Cole Palmer has emerged as one of European soccer’s brightest talents. Despite his success at the club level, the young midfielder has yet to make a significant impact on the England national team. As the team awaits the arrival of new coach Thomas Tuchel, Palmer has opened up about his frustrations with the lack of playing time under former England manager Gareth Southgate.

Palmer’s stellar performances at Chelsea earned him a call-up to the national squad. He made his England debut a year ago in a friendly against Malta but struggled to gain Southgate’s trust in competitive matches. Speaking to GQ Magazine, Palmer admitted his frustration, particularly during the EURO campaign.

“It was frustrating at England, to be fair, not to say that the players aren’t good. But just coming off the back of the season I had, the form I was in, everything I was doing was coming off… so I’m not playing in the first two games even when the team was struggling, it was a bit like, Why? Do you know what I mean?,” Cole Palmer admitted.

The Chelsea star pointed out his readiness to prove himself, even in high-pressure situations. “If you bring me on the third game and I don’t do anything, then I can’t really say anything. I just had to try and force my way in… I remember Watkins coming on, and I was thinking, Why not me?,” Palmer said, referencing the EURO final against Spain.

Although he began the tournament as an unused substitute, Palmer eventually earned limited opportunities during England’s EURO campaign. He featured in five of England’s seven games, logging just 145 minutes, all as a substitute. Despite the restricted playing time, Palmer made an impact, delivering the decisive assist in the semifinal victory over the Netherlands and scoring England’s lone goal in the final against Spain, though it wasn’t enough to secure the trophy.

Palmer’s move to Chelsea wasn’t in his plans

Chelsea finalized a dramatic Deadline Day deal to sign Palmer from Manchester City for €47 million. The move initially raised eyebrows among fans, as Palmer had yet to play 20 Premier League games at City. However, he quickly silenced doubts with his remarkable performances at Stamford Bridge.

Interestingly, Palmer revealed that joining Chelsea wasn’t originally part of his plans. “I wasn’t even gonna go to Chelsea. I got persuaded,” he admitted, giving the credit to his manager. “I just knew I wasn’t going to play as much as I wanted to. Even when I was going to England (camps) with younger age groups, you had players there who were playing in the league every week. And you’re looking around thinking, I can play in the league.”

The move proved to be a turning point in Palmer’s career. In his breakthrough season at Chelsea, he was named PFA Young Player of the Year and finished second in both goalscoring and assists, behind only Erling Haaland and Ollie Watkins, respectively. With 27 goals and 15 assists in all competitions, Palmer showcased his ability to both score and create, cementing his status as one of the Premier League’s rising stars.