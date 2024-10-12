Despite strong links with Manchester United, Thomas Tuchel is reportedly in talks to take over as the manager of England.

This news comes after the Three Lions suffered a shocking 2-1 defeat to Greece in the Nations League. The result has raised doubts about interim boss Lee Carsley’s future.

The German is known for his tactical expertise and impressive coaching record. Thus, he’s now a leading candidate to replace Gareth Southgate, who stepped down after the Euro 2024 final defeat.

The 51-year-old has an outstanding résumé. He has managed some of Europe’s top clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, and Bayern Munich.

Tuchel won league titles in France and Germany, and he also led the Blues to a Champions League triumph. His track record of success makes him a highly sought-after manager.

Since leaving Bayern Munich at the end of last season, Tuchel has been out of work. However. he has remained linked with top managerial positions across Europe. Now, reports from Germany suggest he is in negotiations with the Football Association (FA) to take over as England’s next coach.

Christian Falk, a journalist from Bild, first broke the story, stating that the FA is in discussions with Tuchel. Should the deal go through, Tuchel would be replacing Gareth Southgate, Der Welt confirms. The latter’s nearly eight-year tenure as England manager ended after their defeat in the 2024 Euros.

Big setback against Greece for Carsley?

Lee Carsley took over as interim manager after Southgate’s resignation. However, he has faced a significant setback following England’s 2-1 loss to Greece.

While Carsley had guided the team to victories over the Republic of Ireland and Finland, the unexpected defeat at Wembley has raised serious concerns.

It was Greece’s first-ever win against England and marked the Three Lions’ first competitive loss at Wembley in four years.

His decision to field a team of young stars, including Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka, and Cole Palmer, drew criticism. Many believe the experimental lineup may have contributed to the underwhelming performance. The match left fans and pundits questioning whether Carsley is ready for the permanent role.

In a post-match interview, the 50-year-old addressed the speculation surrounding his future. “I was quite surprised after the last camp when people were saying the job’s mine to lose. My role has been clear—I’m doing three camps, and after that, I’ll go back to the Under-21s.”

Who will lead England and what’s next for Tuchel?

Before the defeat to Greece, Carsley was considered the favorite to take on the England job full-time.

However, this loss has opened the door for Tuchel to become a serious contender. Tuchel’s name has surfaced in connection with the England job several times in the past. Yet, the momentum behind his candidacy has grown significantly following Southgate’s departure.

Tuchel’s high-intensity, pragmatic style would represent a shift from Southgate’s more conservative approach.

Given Tuchel’s success at major clubs and his reputation as one of Europe’s top coaches, many believe he could be the right person to take England to the next level.

Other names have also been linked with the position, including Eddie Howe, Graham Potter, and even Pep Guardiola.

However, it seems Tuchel has emerged as the clear front-runner. Should the FA move forward with hiring him, it would be a bold decision that could have a profound impact on the future of England’s national team.

Tuchel’s future is complicated by Manchester United’s reported interest in him. Their current manager, Erik ten Hag, has faced criticism following a poor start to the season, and rumors of a possible change in management have persisted.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, one of United‘s key figures, has reportedly discussed the club’s future direction with senior management, and Tuchel’s name has been mentioned as a potential replacement if results do not improve under Ten Hag.

Old Trafford would be an attractive destination for Tuchel, given the club’s stature and the chance to rebuild a struggling side. However, if the FA acts quickly to secure Tuchel for the England job, United could miss out on the opportunity to bring him on board.

