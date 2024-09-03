DirecTV subscribers are suffering from a blackout of ESPN channels and ABC due to a carriage dispute between both parties.

As a result, a handful of channels are temporarily unavailable to those who watch TV via DirecTV. That includes ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, the ACC Network and the SEC Network. Crucially, this also includes ABC.

The blackout happened on the evening of Sunday, Sep. 1. Millions of Americans who subscribe to DirecTV, DirecTV Stream and U-Verse services are still without access to these ESPN channels and ABC. However, this provides a strong opportunity for fans to seek out TV providers with access to these channels.

Alternate ways to watch ESPN during DirecTV blackout

Even if you subscribe to ESPN+, not all sporting events are available on the streaming service. Games in different sports, including college and professional football, require a TV subscription. Due to the feud between DirecTV and ESPN, those who use DirecTV can still not watch on the ESPN app.

However, other providers, namely Fubo and Sling Orange, still carry ESPN, ABC and other channels. The blackout is only for DirecTV subscribers, not Fubo and Sling Orange.

Canceling a subscription to DirecTV and switching to either Fubo or Sling Orange serves benefits. On the one hand, Sling Orange and Fubo are cheaper than ESPN. DirecTV costs over $125 per month when incorporating regional sports networks. By comparison, the base fee for Fubo is $80 per month. Sling Orange is $40 per month, but it has fewer channels than both Fubo and DirecTV.

Our Pick: Includes: Premier League, Liga MX, Ligue 1, + 84 Sports Channels 7-Day Free Trial

Yet, if ESPN and its affiliated channels are what you are looking for, Sling and Fubo solve the blackout dispute with DirecTV.

Future relationship between ESPN and DirecTV

Both sides are pointing the blame at the other. For example, Disney said it pulled channels off the DirecTV list because it wants fair valuation for what it offers.

“While we’re open to offering DirecTV flexibility and terms which we’ve extended to other distributors, we will not enter into an agreement that undervalues our portfolio of television channels and programs,” Disney said in a statement. “We urge DirecTV to do what’s in the best interest of their customers and finalize a deal that would immediately restore our programming.”

Likewise, DirecTV expressed its frustration with Disney and the act of pulling channels. DirecTV chief content officer Rob Thun said Disney is asking too much for its channels in any new deal.

“The Walt Disney Co. is once again refusing any accountability to consumers, distribution partners, and now the American judicial system,” Thun said. “They want to continue to chase maximum profits and dominant control at the expense of consumers — making it harder for them to select the shows and sports they want at a reasonable price.”

Sports missing from DirecTV as a result

The one truth remains that fans are the ones who suffer. The aforementioned methods to watch ESPN during this DirecTV blackout are consistent and dependable. Also, it could show users that there are affordable options out there.

Regardless, the timing is crucial. The National Football League starts this week. Monday Night Football involves a marquee matchup between the New York Jets and the San Francisco 49ers. Likewise, the return of college football last weekend is making it a major commodity for American sports fans.

Soccer fans in the United States will not suffer as much. The majority of leagues and competitions are exclusive to streaming. Additionally, the men’s European calendar is on the first international break of the 2024/25 season. That could give time to DirecTV and ESPN to settle their differences.

PHOTOS: IMAGO.