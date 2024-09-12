Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has expressed optimism about Lionel Messi’s potential return for the FIFA international break in October. The 37-year-old legend has been sidelined with an ankle injury since the Copa America Final in July 2024. Thus, he has yet to feature in any competitive matches for either his country or his MLS club, Inter Miami. However, despite that, Scaloni remains hopeful about Messi‘s fitness and availability for the upcoming World Cup Qualifiers.

Since July, Messi has not appeared in any matches for Inter Miami or Argentina. That prompted speculation about when he might return to action. Moreover, Scaloni has hinted that the veteran’s recovery is progressing well, and he could be back on the pitch soon. “We hope he starts to play”, Scaloni stated in a recent press conference. “When we give the next squad list in October, we will be in contact with him as we do with everyone. Then we will see if he is available to return.”

Messi has recently returned to training with Inter Miami. That raises the possibility of his involvement in their upcoming match against Philadelphia Union in the MLS. This potential return to club action could also serve as a stepping stone for his reintroduction for the October World Cup Qualifiers.

How has Argentina fared without talisman in September?

Despite Messi’s absence, Argentina has maintained a strong form in the CONMEBOL qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. The reigning World Cup champions secured a dominant 3-0 victory over Chile, but then they lost 2-1 to Colombia. Currently, La Albiceleste hold a two-point lead over Uruguay.

Scaloni acknowledged the challenge of playing without Messi, but he praised his team’s ability to adapt. “It is difficult for a football team not to be dependent on Leo [Messi],” Scaloni admitted. “It happened in every team he was in. You have a unique footballer.”

However, he emphasized that Argentina’s success lies in the collective strength of the squad. Argentina has managed to perform effectively even in Messi’s absence. “The good thing about this team is that we have an idea of the game beyond who is on the field, although the performers can change,” he added. “Without Leo, we try to do the same, but without that final touch that he has. All the players know what they have to do regardless of who is on the field.”

Messi can have a profound impact on Argentina in October

Barring any setbacks in his recovery, Messi’s return to Inter Miami could come as soon as Saturday’s MLS clash against Philadelphia Union. If Messi successfully reintegrates into his club’s lineup, it could bolster his chances of being included in the Argentina squad for the October World Cup qualifiers.

Even though he’s getting on in years, Lionel Messi is still an integral part of Argentina’s ambitions for future international competitions. That includes the 2026 World Cup, which will take place in the US, Mexico, and Canada. Scaloni is banking on Messi’s experience and leadership as the team continues to build momentum towards another potential World Cup campaign.

PHOTOS: IMAGO