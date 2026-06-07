How to watch Ecuador vs Guatemala match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International Friendly

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Ecuador vs Guatemala on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Ecuador vs Guatemala WHAT International Friendly WHEN 4:00pm ET / 1:00pm PT • Sunday, June 7, 2026 WHERE Fubo and Fanatiz STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Ecuador continues its World Cup preparations with an international friendly against Guatemala. La Tri enters with a talented young roster and rising expectations as a potential contender on soccer’s biggest stage.

Guatemala, meanwhile, is eager to keep building after falling just short of a historic World Cup qualification bid. The matchup provides Los Chapines with a valuable opportunity to test themselves against one of South America’s top national teams.

More details on how to watch With With Fubo , you can watch Ecuador vs Guatemala and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.

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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

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