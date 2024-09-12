Sergio Ramos made headlines this summer by departing Sevilla for the second time in his storied career. With a resume that includes glittering stints at Real Madrid and PSG, Ramos is one of the game’s elite. However, despite the widespread speculation and persistent rumors, the 38-year-old remains without a club as of mid-September.

Throughout the summer, two destinations have been repeatedly linked to Ramos: MLS in the United States and Saudi Arabia. These two regions have become increasingly popular for European veterans seeking a new challenge or a final, lucrative contract. Lionel Messi’s blockbuster move to Inter Miami has further amplified the appeal of the MLS for aging superstars, positioning the league as a desirable destination for high-profile players nearing the end of their careers. Similarly, Saudi Arabia’s growing investment in football and its financial muscle have made it a key player in the market for top talent.

Brazil’s interest: Missed opportunity

In recent weeks, a new contender emerged in the form of Brazilian club Botafogo. The Rio de Janeiro-based team expressed interest in signing Ramos. Negotiations opened between the club and the player’s representatives, led by his brother. However, talks ultimately fell apart due to the club’s inability to meet the veteran’s high salary demands, Estadio Deportivo reports.

Botafogo was not the only Brazilian club to show interest in the Spanish defender. Both Vasco de Gama and Flamengo also considered pursuing Ramos. However financial disagreements once again proved to be a stumbling block. Corinthians, another historic club in Brazil, briefly entertained the idea of signing him, though it is unlikely that any formal offer will materialize. As a result, Ramos’s services are still in great demand. However, clubs outside of Europe are finding it difficult to satisfy his salary demands.

MLS or Saudi: Next logical step for Sergio Ramos

With failed negotiations in Brazil and no concrete offers from Saudi Arabia or Europe, the most realistic option for Ramos now appears to be Major League Soccer. San Diego FC, an expansion team in MLS, has reportedly shown interest in signing the 38-year-old. The club’s pursuit of the center-back stalled earlier in the summer. However, they may rekindle it after signing Hirving “Chucky” Lozano, a Mexican superstar, and other prominent players.

The American soccer league has grown into a viable destination for European stars in the twilight of their careers. MLS offers a mix of competitive football and substantial financial rewards. Ramos, who is well aware of the league’s growth and the increasing presence of players like Messi, may view MLS as an ideal setting to extend his career while continuing to enhance the league’s profile on a global scale.

While MLS appears to be the front-runner, Ramos has also drawn interest from other regions. Turkish giants Galatasaray have been long-time admirers of the Spanish defender, having made an unsuccessful attempt to sign him last summer. He remains on their radar as the Istanbul-based club looks to bolster their defense for the upcoming season.

Additionally, Saudi Arabian clubs, most notably Al-Nassr, where his former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo currently plays, have been linked with the player. While no formal offer has emerged, the financial power of Saudi Arabia cannot be overlooked as a potential factor in Ramos’ final decision.

