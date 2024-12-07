Real Madrid are under immense pressure to deliver as they prepare to face Girona in a crucial La Liga fixture this Saturday. Following a disappointing loss to Athletic Club midweek, the defending champions find themselves in a precarious position, potentially falling seven points behind league leaders Barcelona if results do not go their way. With stakes this high, this weekend’s match at Montilivi feels like a pivotal moment in their season.

However, Los Blancos’ preparations for the game have been overshadowed by uncertainties surrounding the availability of key players. Injuries have tested the squad’s depth, and the absence of certain star performers could tip the scales in Girona’s favor.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti is navigating a tricky period, with the team struggling to find consistency. A recent 2-1 defeat to Athletic Club highlighted the impact of missing key contributors, a recurring theme since the season began. Despite showing promise with a 2-0 victory over Getafe in Vinicius‘ absence, the club’s overall form has been erratic, and the pressure to secure a victory against Girona has intensified.

Ancelotti faces a delicate balancing act—managing the squad’s fitness while maintaining competitive momentum. With a Champions League clash against Atalanta looming just days later, Real Madrid must carefully weigh their priorities.

Will Vinicius feature against irona?

Amid this backdrop, the mystery surrounding Vinicius’ potential return has been a talking point. The Brazilian forward, arguably the team’s most dynamic player this season, recently returned to training after suffering a thigh injury two weeks ago. While his recovery is progressing well, Real Madrid have made the critical decision to exclude him from the Girona match.

“It’s good news for us,” Ancelotti confirmed during a press conference. “We’re encouraged to see Vini, who has recovered very well from his injury. He won’t play [against Girona], but he’ll be ready for the next Champions League match.”

The 24-year-old initially sustained the injury late last month and was expected to be sidelined for three weeks. Despite speculation about a quicker-than-expected return, the medical staff and coaching team have chosen caution. The focus is now on ensuring his readiness for Tuesday’s clash with the Serie A side, a pivotal fixture in the Champions League league stage.