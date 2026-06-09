Why is Ukraine missing the 2026 World Cup?

The 2026 World Cup is set to be a truly historic event, co-hosted across three nations—the United States, Mexico, and Canada—and debuting a brand-new, expanded format featuring 48 teams for the very first time. Yet, despite the massive expansion of tournament slots, Ukraine is among several notable European nations that will not be boarding a plane to North America.

The Ukrainians officially saw their World Cup dreams shattered in March after suffering a definitive 3-1 defeat at the hands of Sweden in the semifinal round of the UEFA qualification playoffs.

Ukraine had previously put together an impressive run during the UEFA group stage qualifiers, securing a second-place finish in a highly competitive Group D alongside powerhouse France, Iceland, and Azerbaijan.

Under the guidance of manager Serhiy Rebrov, the squad earned its ticket to the high-stakes playoff bracket. However, they were unable to navigate past the semifinal hurdle against Sweden, who eventually went on to punch their ticket to North America by defeating Poland in the playoff final.

With this latest heartbreak, Ukraine’s historical World Cup resume remains frozen at a single appearance, which came back in 2006 when they qualified directly for the tournament in Germany.

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see also List of World Cup winners by year: Every champion since 1930

During that memorable 2006 run, the tournament debutants stunned the world by marching all the way to the Quarterfinals, where they were eventually eliminated 3-0 by the eventual world champions, Italy.

Ukraine’s heartbreaking playoff curse

Across their eight historical World Cup qualifying campaigns, Ukraine has managed to qualify directly just once (2006), missed out on the knockout rounds entirely just once (2018), and advanced to the playoff stage a staggering six times.

However, the nation seems burdened by a historical playoff curse, having never once successfully advanced to a World Cup through the tournament’s second-chance format.

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1998: In their first-ever playoff appearance, a young Ukrainian squad fell to Croatia 3-1 on aggregate, missing out on a trip to France ’98.

2002: After finishing second in their group behind Poland, Ukraine drew a powerhouse Germany side in the UEFA promotional playoff, ultimately falling 5-2 on aggregate.

2010: Following their success in 2006, Ukraine returned to the playoffs looking to punch a ticket to South Africa. Despite holding Greece to a 0-0 draw away in Athens, they suffered a shocking 1-0 defeat at home in the return leg.

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2014: Ukraine seemed destined for Brazil after a historic 2-0 first-leg victory over France in Kyiv. However, Les Bleus pulled off a stunning 3-0 comeback in Paris, handing Ukraine its cruelest playoff exit yet.

2022: Under emotional circumstances following a delay in scheduling, Ukraine won its playoff semifinal against Scotland but narrowly fell 1-0 to Wales in the playoff final.

2026: Placed into the new single-elimination bracket, the Ukrainians were overwhelmed by Sweden in the semifinals, sealing their sixth consecutive playoff disappointment.

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