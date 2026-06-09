Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
World Cup
Comments

Why Costa Rica failed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

Follow us on Google!
Navas is a very important reference
© Stu Forster/Getty ImagesNavas is a very important reference

Not many competitive nations are missing the 2026 World Cup after the tournament expanded to 48 teams, but Costa Rica were one of the few that failed to qualify.

The reason for their elimination is simple: Costa Rica did not qualify because they finished in their group in the final round. Only the three group winners advanced directly, while the two best runners-up moved on to a playoff for the remaining spot.

Costa Rica could not do enough to secure even a playoff place after six matches. They finished behind surprising group leaders Haiti, who had 11 points, and Honduras, who finished with 9 points and still did not reach the playoff round. Costa Rica’s 7 points were better than Nicaragua’s total of 4 points.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

A great run that ended

For this edition, it was expected to be an easier path to the World Cup than before because the three biggest teams were not taking part. With the United States, Mexico, and Canada out of the competition, smaller teams had a chance to make history.

Bryan Ruiz was the captain in 2014 (Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Bryan Ruiz was the captain in 2014 (Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

That led to changes in the format, but Costa Rica’s strong run came to an end after three straight World Cup appearances, giving them six in total.

Advertisement
List of World Cup winners by year: Every champion since 1930

see also

List of World Cup winners by year: Every champion since 1930

This century has been a strong one for Costa Rica, who first appeared in a World Cup in 1990. However, from 2000 to the present, they had only missed out in 2010 before this one, which came as a surprise to fans.

The best performance

While their debut in 1990 was especially strong, with a run to the round of 16, what they did in 2014 is still hard to match. Not only did they win a group that included Italy, Uruguay, and England, they also beat Greece in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw that stayed level through extra time. Their quarterfinal ended in a penalty shootout loss to the Netherlands after another draw in regulation.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Why Denmark failed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup?

Why Denmark failed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup?

Denmark have managed to build a roster full of talent, with several of their players excelling in Europe. Despite this, head coach Brian Riemer failed to lead the national team to the 2026 World Cup, ending a streak of two consecutive qualifications.

How to watch Brazil vs USWNT match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International Friendly

How to watch Brazil vs USWNT match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International Friendly

Brazil will square off with USWNT in a 2026 international friendly. Here’s how fans in the United States can watch the matchup live.

How to watch Argentina vs Iceland match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International Friendly

How to watch Argentina vs Iceland match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International Friendly

Argentina will square off with Iceland in a 2026 international friendly. Here’s how fans in the United States can watch the matchup live.

Nico Schlotterbeck reportedly emerges as a Real Madrid target in a €60M post-2026 World Cup move

Nico Schlotterbeck reportedly emerges as a Real Madrid target in a €60M post-2026 World Cup move

Real Madrid seem determined to continue strengthening their defensive line following the arrival of Ibrahima Konaté. Taking advantage of his willingness to join the club, they are reportedly targeting Nico Schlotterbeck in a €60 million move after the 2026 World Cup.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo