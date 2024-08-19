Lionel Messi is always the biggest draw among Inter Miami games. That is why the club has such a high demand for tickets ahead of his first full season with the club. Ticket prices were up 171% compared to the 2023 season. Much of that is due to more fans wanting to see more Messi. Yet, his injury issues at the age of 37 have quickly caught up with the Argentine. As a result, he has missed a startling number of fixtures this season with the Major League Soccer club.

In 2024, Lionel Messi has played in 12 games for Inter Miami in domestic games. Yet, he has not played for the club since June 1. Since then, he represented Argentina as it defended its Copa America title. However, an injury in the Final against Colombia has ruled Messi out for any games that he could have otherwise been available for. In total in 2024, Messi has missed 17 games. That equates to 58% of Inter Miami’s fixtures.

That included each of Inter Miami’s four games in the Leagues Cup. Fans will recall that Lionel Messi made history with Inter Miami in last season’s inaugural Leagues Cup. Messi’s dominant performances helped establish the Leagues Cup as a new competition. His absence has led to significant ramifications for both the club and the competition. For example, fans paying premium season ticket prices have not had access to the star they paid to see.

Worse off, there is no indication as to when Messi will return. Inter Miami has stayed curt on Messi’s status. He may not be available for another month. Additionally, Argentina announced Messi will not be a part of the squad for upcoming World Cup qualifying games against Chile and Colombia.

Messi missing Inter Miami games at a cost to fans

His lack of appearances with Argentina does not affect Inter Miami supporters all that much. Instead, his absence from Argentina games may promote his likelihood of returning to the MLS side. Those supporters’ biggest concern is appearing at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. Keep in mind that season ticket holders paid thousands upon thousands of dollars to watch Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets and Luis Suarez.

Some reselling services have shown that ticket prices to Inter Miami games without Lionel Messi were just $4. That applies to the club’s recent spell in the Leagues Cup. For comparison, tickets to Leagues Cup games last season were over $850 just to get into the game.

Clearly, fans are not getting the value they paid for when purchasing season tickets. There is not much Messi can do. If he is unfit, he cannot play. At the age of 37, injuries are bound to happen, but that was an inherent risk for Inter Miami upon signing the Argentine. However, the club can be clearer with his availability. Big-spending fans want to see the star. Yet, Inter Miami is leading them on with a lack of communication that does no favors. Messi has limited time with Inter Miami left, and the club must benefit from as many Messi games as possible.

PHOTOS: IMAGO