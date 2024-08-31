Alexis Mac Allister has reignited the debate on whether Lionel Messi will participate in the 2026 World Cup.

Despite Messi’s recent struggles with injury, Mac Allister’s comments suggest that the legendary forward may still have a role to play in Argentina’s quest for glory in the next World Cup.

Lionel Messi has been sidelined since suffering a ligament injury during Argentina’s victorious Copa America 2024 final against Colombia. The injury has kept the 37-year-old superstar out of action for more than a month; raising concerns about his fitness and ability to continue performing at the highest level.

His notable absence from Argentina’s World Cup Qualifiers against Chile and Colombia in September highlighted the severity of the injury.

This has fueled speculation about his recovery timeline and whether he will be able to return to the pitch before mid-September. Despite his absence, he was recently seen training, sparking hope that he might be back in action soon.

The situation is complicated by the intense demands of playing for both Inter Miami and La Albiceleste.

Since signing with Miami in the summer of 2023, Messi has faced the challenges of MLS‘ grueling travel schedule, the varied climates, and the physical toll all of these factors take.

These factors have exacerbated his injury woes; leading to missed matches, including critical fixtures that ultimately cost Inter Miami a spot in the playoffs last season.

The struggle to balance club commitments with international duties is a significant concern for the Argentine star; especially as he approaches the twilight of his career. With leg injuries piling up, the question arises. Can Messi realistically compete in the 2026 World Cup while continuing to play regularly for Miami?

Mac Allister’s insight: Glimpse of hope?

In a recent interview with ESPN, Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister shed light on Messi’s situation and his potential involvement in the 2026 World Cup. Mac Allister acknowledged the impact of Messi’s absence on the team, noting that it has forced the squad to become stronger in his absence.

“We always focus a lot on the group and the team. We know that when Leo is not there, we have to become even stronger because we don’t have that player who, when things go wrong, can save us,” Mac Allister explained.

He also highlighted the psychological advantage Messi brings.

“We know that when Leo is there, they [rivals] are a little more afraid, it is normal.”

When asked directly about Messi’s chances of playing in the 2026 World Cup, Mac Allister expressed optimism. “If you ask my feelings, yes. I think he will be there,” he said. “At least, listening to him in interviews or seeing how he trains every time we join the national team, or how he plays, I have no doubt that he could easily be there. But, well, it’s a very personal decision.”

Mac Allister’s comments offer a glimpse of hope for fans eager to see Messi in one last World Cup. However, the final decision will likely depend on Messi’s physical condition as the tournament approaches.

Messi’s own words: Uncertainty lingers

Lionel Messi himself has been candid about the uncertainty surrounding his participation in the 2026 World Cup. In an interview with Infobae, the forward acknowledged that age and physical condition would be key factors in his decision.

“It depends on how I feel, how I am physically and being realistic with myself,” Messi said.

“And to know if I am up to the task of being able to compete and help the teammates next to me.”

Messi also emphasized the challenges of maintaining peak performance as he ages, particularly with the demands of international soccer.

“There’s a while left and I don’t know how I’m going to be at that moment,” he admitted. “Age is also a reality that is there, although it is a number.”

Photo credits: IMAGO / Action Plus : IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire