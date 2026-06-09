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How to watch Brazil vs USWNT match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International Friendly

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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Goalkeeper Mandy McGlynn of the United States
© Eakin Howard/Getty ImagesGoalkeeper Mandy McGlynn of the United States
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Brazil vs USWNT on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Brazil vs USWNT
WHAT International friendly
WHEN 8:30 PM ET / 5:30 PM PT • Tuesday, June 9, 2026
WHERE DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, TNT, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV and Max
STREAM FREE TRIAL

Match Overview

As two of the top powers in women’s soccer prepare for the challenges ahead, Brazil and the USWNT square off in a high-profile showdown featuring the reigning giants of CONMEBOL and CONCACAF.

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Brazil continue to build momentum and evaluate key pieces ahead of upcoming international tournaments, while the United States—widely regarded as one of the most successful programs in the sport’s history—looks to sharpen its form as it targets another deep run on the global stage, including next year’s World Cup.

More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream

With DirecTV Stream, you can watch Brazil vs USWNT and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.
DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.
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DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.
DirecTV Stream soccer schedule

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
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