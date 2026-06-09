How to watch Argentina vs Iceland match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International Friendly

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Argentina vs Iceland on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Argentina vs Iceland WHAT International Friendly WHEN 8:30pm ET / 5:30pm PT • Tuesday, June 9, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and Hulu + Live TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Argentina continues its World Cup preparations with a friendly against Iceland, a matchup that should provide a stronger test for Lionel Messi and the Albiceleste. The reigning world champions enter the game after a comfortable and controlled win over Honduras

They will face Iceland—absent from the World Cup for a second straight edition since its memorable 2018 appearance— who looks to challenge one of the tournament favorites. With the World Cup opener drawing closer, this contest could offer a clearer picture of Argentina’s readiness, making it a matchup fans won’t want to miss.

More details on how to watch With With Fubo , you can watch Argentina vs Iceland and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

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