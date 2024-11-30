Bayern Munich were dealt a significant setback during Saturday’s Bundesliga Klassiker clash against Borussia Dortmund as Harry Kane, their talismanic forward, limped off the field in the 33rd minute. With the crucial DFB-Pokal match against Bayer Leverkusen looming, questions swirl about the severity of Kane’s injury and whether his remarkable 2024 run is in jeopardy.

The alarming moment came just after Jamie Gittens had put Dortmund ahead with a stunning strike. Kane, who had been relatively quiet up to that point, signaled for medical attention while holding his ankle. After brief on-field treatment, the Bavarians’ manager Vincent Kompany made the decision to substitute him with veteran Thomas Muller. Kane’s visible discomfort raised immediate concerns about a potential right hamstring or ankle injury, a recurring issue throughout his career.

The Englishman’s early departure was not the only blow for Bayern, who went into half-time trailing 1-0. Notably, this marked the first time in eight matches across all competitions that Bayern conceded a goal.

For Bayern, the potential absence of Kane couldn’t have come at a worse time. The England captain has been in phenomenal form, scoring 20 goals in 19 appearances and providing seven assists since joining the German giants in 2023. His prolific performances have made him the most productive player in Europe’s top five leagues, with 21 direct goal contributions in the Bundesliga alone. Just last week, he netted his fourth hat-trick of the season against Augsburg, underscoring his vital role in Bayern’s attacking prowess.

Kane’s absence could be a huge setback for Bayern’s domestic and European ambitions. The team has been unbeaten in the league this season and held a six-point lead at the top of the table before facing Dortmund. However, a loss to the e Black and Yellow would shrink that lead to just seven points, narrowing the margin for error.

Worrying history of injuries

Though Kane has enjoyed a relatively injury-free stint at Bayern, his history with ankle injuries during his time at Tottenham Hotspur is well-documented. This latest setback is particularly concerning given his age (31) and the workload he has shouldered since arriving in Germany. Kane’s departure from the Klassiker brings back painful memories of past injuries that sidelined him for critical periods.

Still, Kane’s resilience has been a hallmark of his career, and Bayern fans will hope this injury is minor. His current injury status will be closely monitored ahead of Tuesday’s DFB-Pokal clash with Bayer Leverkusen.

What’s next for Bayern Munich amid Kane’s injury woes?

The immediate concern for Bayern is whether Kane will be fit to face Xabi Alonso’s squad in the DFB-Pokal. The game represents a key moment in Bayern’s quest for silverware, and losing Kane would significantly reduce their attacking options. Beyond that, the German giants face Heidenheim in the Bundesliga, a fixture where Kane’s absence could be felt if the injury lingers.

Bayern’s medical staff will be working around the clock to assess Kane’s condition. His potential unavailability could force Kompany to rely more heavily on Thomas Muller or even experiment with other attacking options. With Vincent Kompany’s unbeaten record and top-of-the-table status on the line, the stakes could not be higher.