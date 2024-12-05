Injury woes have plagued Real Madrid this season, with key players such as Vinicius, Eder Militao, and Dani Carvajal sidelined by serious setbacks. The injuries have been so persistent that frustration is mounting both within the club and among fans. Despite manager Carlo Ancelotti‘s frequent criticism of the congested soccer calendar, the club is taking a surprising step to address the crisis. Rather than simply relying on conventional training methods or fitness routines, Madrid has turned to an unexpected source for salvation—one that may revolutionize the way elite clubs manage player fitness.

Injuries have disrupted Los Blancos’ 2024-25 season, affecting nearly every position on the field. Militao and Courtois both suffered ACL injuries, while Aurelien Tchouameni, Jude Bellingham, and Eduardo Camavinga have endured shorter absences. The crisis reached its peak after Vinicius sustained yet another injury, prompting questions about the club’s training and recovery protocols.

Manager Ancelotti hasn’t held back in voicing his concerns about the relentless soccer schedule: “The calendar is too demanding… If the governing bodies don’t start thinking that players get injured because they play too much, we have a problem,” Ancelotti said in September.

He even called for fewer matches, arguing that overexertion is taking a toll on players. But rather than waiting for external reforms, the La Liga giants have opted for an internal solution—one that goes beyond traditional training and physical therapy.

Enter the “miracle nutritionist”

In a move that could signal a shift in the club’s approach to sports science, Real Madrid has hired Itziar Gonzalez de Arriba, a renowned nutritionist with a reputation for transforming athletes’ physical resilience, Diario AS reports. Gonzalez, often referred to as a ‘miracle worker’ for her innovative methods, has worked with elite players like Dani Carvajal, who credits her with reviving his career.

The club’s decision stems from Gonzalez’s success in reducing Carvajal’s muscle injuries, The Athletic adds. The defender, who has faced chronic issues since returning to Madrid in 2013, eliminated inflammation-inducing foods like gluten, tomatoes, and potatoes from his diet under her guidance. Speaking before the 2022 Champions League final, Carvajal admitted: “The diet is a little bit weird and a little bit strict, but it’s something that suits me.” Now, Gonzalez will apply her methods club-wide, aiming to enhance muscle recovery and tissue quality.

Scientific approach to injury prevention?

Gonzalez’s approach integrates nutrition, physiotherapy, and nutrigenomics—the study of how genetics influence a person’s response to food. She develops personalized dietary plans tailored to each player’s genetic makeup and injury history. By doing so, she hopes to minimize the risk of recurring injuries and accelerate recovery times.

Her methods have already shown promise beyond Carvajal. Rodrygo, another Madrid forward, has reportedly benefited from her personalized nutrition plan. The club’s confidence in Gonzalez is evident, with reports indicating that Real Madrid began collaborating with her last season on an informal basis. Now, with the injury crisis deepening, her role has become formalized.