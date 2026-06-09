Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
World Cup
Comments

Why Peru is missing the 2026 World Cup

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

Follow us on Google!
Guerrero was the captain of the team for many years
© Hector Vivas/Getty ImagesGuerrero was the captain of the team for many years

While many teams were playing friendly matches to tune up for the 2026 World Cup, Peru were left on the outside after failing to qualify for the competition.

After narrowly missing out on the previous edition, Peru did not qualify this time because they finished ninth out of 10 teams in CONMEBOL. Six countries earned direct spots, while one more place went to a playoff.

Their qualifying run was so poor that they could not put together a strong campaign even with one of the easiest paths in the region’s history. They finished with just 12 points in 18 matches, leaving them only ahead of Chile in the standings and seven points behind seventh place.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Peru’s World Cup history

Peru have not been regulars in this competition. Since the World Cup began in 1930, they have only appeared in five editions, which makes their presence a rare one.

Cubillas is their best player ever (Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)

Cubillas is their best player ever (Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)

Their best spell came in the late 1970s and early 1980s, when players like Teófilo Cubillas helped them qualify for the 1970, 1978, and 1982 tournaments, out of a possible four editions in that period.

Advertisement
List of World Cup winners by year: Every champion since 1930

see also

List of World Cup winners by year: Every champion since 1930

They were also one of the few countries to take part in the 1930 edition. Their most recent appearance ended a long drought, as they returned in 2018, which was a major moment for the country’s younger fans.

The best performance

Their best performance came during the golden era led by Cubillas, when Peru reached the quarterfinals in 1970, their deepest run in World Cup history. Officially, they finished seventh, which was one place better than in 1978, when they also reached the quarterfinal stage, then called the second-round group.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Why isn’t Lionel Messi starting for Argentina against Iceland in last pre-World Cup friendly?

Why isn’t Lionel Messi starting for Argentina against Iceland in last pre-World Cup friendly?

Argentina is facing Iceland as their last friendly prior to the beginning of the 2026 World Cup, but Lionel Messi was left on the subs bench once again.

Argentina vs Iceland LIVE Updates: Minute-by-minute coverage of 2026 international friendly

Argentina vs Iceland LIVE Updates: Minute-by-minute coverage of 2026 international friendly

Argentina takes on Iceland in an international friendly tonight. Stay right here for live, minute-by-minute updates from this final pre-World Cup matchup!

9 World Cup records that could be broken at the 2026 tournament

9 World Cup records that could be broken at the 2026 tournament

Many names could make history as there are 9 World Cup records that could be broken in the 2026 edition.

Lionel Scaloni reportedly eyes Guido Rodriguez as Balerdi’s replacement on Argentina’s 2026 World Cup roster

Lionel Scaloni reportedly eyes Guido Rodriguez as Balerdi’s replacement on Argentina’s 2026 World Cup roster

Following Leonardo Balerdi's tournament-ending injury, Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni is reportedly leaning toward naming Guido Rodríguez as his replacement for the 2026 World Cup.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo