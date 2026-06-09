Why Peru is missing the 2026 World Cup

While many teams were playing friendly matches to tune up for the 2026 World Cup, Peru were left on the outside after failing to qualify for the competition.

After narrowly missing out on the previous edition, Peru did not qualify this time because they finished ninth out of 10 teams in CONMEBOL. Six countries earned direct spots, while one more place went to a playoff.

Their qualifying run was so poor that they could not put together a strong campaign even with one of the easiest paths in the region’s history. They finished with just 12 points in 18 matches, leaving them only ahead of Chile in the standings and seven points behind seventh place.

Peru’s World Cup history

Peru have not been regulars in this competition. Since the World Cup began in 1930, they have only appeared in five editions, which makes their presence a rare one.

Cubillas is their best player ever (Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)

Their best spell came in the late 1970s and early 1980s, when players like Teófilo Cubillas helped them qualify for the 1970, 1978, and 1982 tournaments, out of a possible four editions in that period.

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They were also one of the few countries to take part in the 1930 edition. Their most recent appearance ended a long drought, as they returned in 2018, which was a major moment for the country’s younger fans.

The best performance

Their best performance came during the golden era led by Cubillas, when Peru reached the quarterfinals in 1970, their deepest run in World Cup history. Officially, they finished seventh, which was one place better than in 1978, when they also reached the quarterfinal stage, then called the second-round group.