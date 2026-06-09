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Cristiano Ronaldo’s emotional anthem moment sparks retirement questions before Portugal’s 2026 World Cup as Roberto Martinez addresses speculation

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Cristiano Ronaldo (L) and Roberto Martinez (R) of Portugal.
© Carlos Rodrigues & Agustin Cuevas/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo (L) and Roberto Martinez (R) of Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s emotional anthem moment against Chile has reignited speculation about his final chapter in international soccer, just as Portugal fine-tunes preparations for the 2026 World Cup. With Ronaldo and Roberto Martinez now central to every discussion around the national team, attention has shifted sharply toward both leadership and legacy ahead of a potentially defining tournament.

Portugal’s build-up to the grand tournament has been shaped as much by emotion as performance, especially after the Al-Nassr superstar was seen visibly moved during the national anthem in a recent friendly against Chile. The moment quickly circulated among supporters and added fuel to growing retirement speculation surrounding the 41-year-old captain.

Cristiano Ronaldo is preparing to feature in his sixth World Cup, a milestone few players in history have reached. Despite questions about form and fitness, he remains central to the national team’s structure and leadership.

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His recent tournament output has been inconsistent, with limited goal contributions at both the 2022 tournament and Euro 2024. Still, his presence continues to shape both tactical plans and dressing-room dynamics.

What did Martinez say about Ronaldo?

The moment has since been interpreted as a symbolic reminder of how close the veteran may be to the end of his international journey. However, the national team leadership has attempted to calm the narrative. Martinez directly addressed Ronaldo’s mindset on Tuesday, saying, “When we talk about Cristiano Ronaldo, we talk about two players. We talk about the icon of world football, and we talk about the player, our captain.”

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Despite growing external speculation, Roberto Martinez has consistently insisted that the national team is not focused on long-term career decisions. Instead, preparation and immediate performance remain the priority for both staff and players: “I don’t think the captain, or any of the players, are thinking about the future.

“Nobody knows what the future holds. Football brings injuries, unexpected situations, and decisions that aren’t always in your control“, the 52-year-old said in a press conference.

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The coach emphasized discipline and routine as the foundation of the squad’s approach heading into the World Cup. That message has become central to Portugal’s internal structure during preparations: “The focus is on today’s training session, understanding the concepts, executing them tomorrow, and showing the pride of wearing Portugal’s shirt.

Martinez also defended his captain strongly, stating, That’s the example Cristiano gives. With all his experience, his only objective is to use tomorrow as another opportunity to improve. Our captain is an example every day. Being a professional is a 24-hour commitment. It’s about giving everything to improve and help the national team.

Ronaldo’s final World Cup narrative

Whether or not 2026 becomes Cristiano Ronaldo’s final international tournament remains unanswered, but the emotional signals are becoming harder to ignore. His anthem moment has only strengthened the sense that the end of an era is approaching.

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ronaldo roberto martinez

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal interacts with Roberto Martinez

For Roberto Martinez, however, the focus remains firmly on performance rather than legacy. The national team continues to prepare with ambition, structure, and belief. As Portugal moves closer to kickoff, one truth is already clear: every match, every moment, and every gesture from Cristiano Ronaldo will be analyzed through the lens of history.

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