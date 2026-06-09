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2026 World Cup could be decided by one eye-opening stat as comparison between Mexico and Curacao shows how uneven conditions may really be

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Alexis Vega (left) and Juninho Bacuna (right)
© Getty ImagesAlexis Vega (left) and Juninho Bacuna (right)

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is just two days away, but conversations around the tournament can also shift beyond tactics and star players. Thus, Mexico and Curacao have become central to a growing debate about whether travel demands could quietly shape the destiny of teams across North America.

With the competition spread across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, the physical burden on national teams is expected to become a major storyline. While some sides will remain largely in one region throughout the group stage, others face exhausting journeys across thousands of miles, creating concerns about recovery, sleep, and overall performance levels.

The expanded 48-team World Cup will cover an enormous geographical footprint across 16 host cities. Teams will move between vastly different climates, altitudes, and time zones during a tightly packed schedule that leaves little room for recovery mistakes.

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According to the tournament travel chart shared by San Diego FC’s performance expert Luke Jenkinson on X (formerly Twitter), the average round-trip distance for teams during the group stage is approximately 3,105 miles. However, the variation between nations is staggering, with some teams receiving a far smoother path than others.

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Additionally, the picture shows that FIFA has been trying to build regional clusters to reduce travel. Many nations remain within western, central, or eastern zones during the group stage, although the distances still vary dramatically depending on scheduling and base camp locations.

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Mexico emerges with the lightest workload

The eye-opening comparison arrives when examining the two extremes of the travel rankings. Co-host Mexico will travel only 625 miles during the group stage, while Curacao faces a massive 6,285-mile journey, nearly ten times more than the host nation.

That difference immediately sparked discussion among supporters and analysts, especially because recovery windows between matches are expected to play a huge role in the competition. Mexico’s schedule keeps the team largely centered around home territory, allowing the squad to avoid exhausting flights and major time-zone disruption.

Vásquez equalized for México in the first half

Vásquez equalized for México in the first half

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Curacao, meanwhile, faces one of the most difficult logistical routes in the entire tournament. The Caribbean nation will move between Houston, Kansas City, and Philadelphia while operating from a base camp in Boca Raton, Florida.

The tournament chart reveals several other fascinating travel figures as well. Senegal will travel only 791 miles, while Paraguay faces just 640 miles, both receiving highly favorable group-stage logistics. On the other hand, Austria will cover 5,976 miles, Bosnia and Herzegovina 5,912, and England 5,587, illustrating how uneven the conditions may truly become.

FIFA attempts to reduce the burden

FIFA has tried to minimize travel chaos by organizing regional group-stage clusters. According to the report, 103 of the tournament’s 104 matches will include at least three days of rest between games, helping teams recover from long-distance flights.

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Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA.

Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA.

The tournament chart also shows that no team will be forced into coast-to-coast travel during the group stage. Base camps were strategically selected to reduce excessive movement wherever possible.

Still, the difference between teams remains difficult to ignore. While Mexico will largely stay within familiar surroundings, other nations could spend hours in transit between every matchday.

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