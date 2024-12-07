Christian Pulisic, one of AC Milan’s standout performers this season, left fans and teammates concerned after limping off the field during Milan’s Serie A match against Atalanta. The U.S. international, who has been pivotal for the Rossoneri since his summer arrival, was forced to exit in the 38th minute following an injury to his right ankle and calf muscle.

With an important Champions League fixture against Crvena Zvezda just days away, Milan supporters are eager for clarity on his condition and availability.

The incident occurred in the first half of the match at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo. Pulisic, attempting to recover possession, clashed with Atalanta midfielder Mario Pasalic. A knock to the back of his right ankle and calf was exacerbated by a slip, leading to visible discomfort.

Despite treatment from Milan’s medical staff, Pulisic was unable to continue and had to be assisted off the field. He was replaced by Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Post-match reports offered some relief to the Rossoneri fans. According to Sky Italia, the injury was diagnosed as a hardening of the calf muscle rather than a serious tear or sprain. Milan’s medical team plans further tests to confirm the exact extent of the injury, but early indications suggest it may not be severe. Head coach Paulo Fonseca also addressed the situation in the post-match press conference, stating: “Pulisic? It’s a hardening of the calf. I don’t think it’s anything serious.”

Pulisic’s importance to Milan

The American’s potential absence would be a significant blow to Milan. Since joining from Chelsea in the summer, the 26-year-old has been nothing short of exceptional, registering eight goals and six assists in 19 competitive appearances this season.

His role under Fonseca has been transformative. Deployed in a position tailored to his strengths, Pulisic thrives in tight spaces, operating between the lines where he has proven to be more decisive than Milan’s other attacking options.

Milan’s struggles without him are well-documented. As one of the team’s primary creative outlets, Pulisic’s availability directly influences their attacking fluidity and tactical adaptability, particularly in high-stakes encounters like the upcoming Champions League clash.

Will Pulisic play against Crvena Zvezda?

While initial reports suggest the injury is not serious, caution remains the priority for Milan’s medical staff. La Gazzetta dello Sport suggests that the team may choose to rest the winger for the midweek match against Crvena Zvezda to avoid aggravating the injury. This precaution would also aim to ensure his availability for the Serie A fixture against Genoa next weekend.

If Pulisic does miss the Champions League game, it would undoubtedly leave a tactical void for Paulo Fonseca, especially considering his unique role in the manager’s system. However, the long-term health of their star forward is a priority, and a measured approach to his recovery seems likely.