Fans of Inter Miami and soccer elsewhere have been waiting impatiently for Lionel Messi to return to action. The Argentine superstar missed time with a ligament injury in his ankle during the Copa America 2024 Final against Colombia. That July match saw Messi leave the field in visible pain during the second half; an emotional departure that left fans concerned.

After being substituted, the veteran was seen in tears on the bench; a rare display of vulnerability from the usually stoic l legend. Argentina eventually secured a 1-0 victory in extra time, thanks to a late goal by Lautaro Martinez. However, Messi’s injury was severe enough to rule him out of action for several months; affecting both his club and national team commitments.

Since his injury, Messi has not appeared in any matches for Inter Miami. Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni left Messi out of Argentina’s squad for their September World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Colombia; a significant absence given his role as the team’s captain and talisman. Despite his absence, the Herons have thrived in MLS, currently sitting atop the Eastern Conference with an eight-point lead. This success was highlighted by a convincing 4-1 victory over Chicago Fire; where Luis Suárez, another star forward, scored twice to ensure the team’s dominance.

The strong performance of Martino’s squad without Messi has been encouraging, but the Argentine maestro’s influence and leadership on the field are irreplaceable. Fans and analysts alike have been closely monitoring his recovery, hoping for his swift return as the MLS season progresses.

What did Tata Martino say about Messi’s return?

Good news for Messi and Inter Miami fans emerged recently when Messi resumed training with his teammates. However, as of now, he has not received full medical clearance to play. Miami’s head coach, Tata Martino, provided an update on Messi’s status after the win over Chicago Fire. Martino revealed that the Argenine is progressing well in his recovery. However, they made the decision to extend his time away from the pitch to ensure a complete and cautious recovery.

“Leo [Messi] is doing well and spent time training with the group”, he stated. “We felt that for the time he could give us in this match, it might be better to consider the next 15 days. Ultimately, we discussed it and concluded that this second option was better. So, we’re aiming to have him available for the match against Philadelphia [on September 14].”

Messi return a welcome addition to Miami for playoffs

The timing of Messi’s recovery coincides with an international break, giving him an additional two weeks to focus on regaining full fitness. Argentina’s World Cup Qualifiers in September will proceed without him; providing a crucial window for the superstar to recover without the pressure of national team duties.

Martino’s cautious approach seems wise, as the MLS playoffs are just around the corner. Inter Miami fans hope the veteran will be healthy enough to lead the team into the postseason.

Miami’s final league match is scheduled for October 19, with the playoffs beginning shortly afterward. The play-in games for the eighth and ninth seeds will start on October 23, and the first round of the playoffs will start on October 26. Having Messi back in action before these critical games could be a game-changer for Inter Miami’s ambitions.

