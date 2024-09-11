The latest edition of EA Sports FC 25 is set for its worldwide release on September 27, and gaming fans are already buzzing with excitement. This year’s edition of the popular soccer game marks the second installment since EA Sports parted ways with FIFA. Despite the rebranding, EA Sports FC 25 promises to deliver the same excitement and depth that fans have come to expect. New features, game modes, and a revamped interface have been teased through a series of deep dives. For many gamers, it’s the player ratings that steal the spotlight.

As always, the release of player ratings is one of the most eagerly anticipated events each year. It offers a glimpse into which players will dominate in the virtual world. This year, a new era is dawning, with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo no longer commanding the highest ratings.

Leading the rankings for EA Sports FC 25 are Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, and Rodri. Each boasts an impressive rating of 91. Mbappe and Haaland are the future of soccer. Both players consistently deliver jaw-dropping performances for their clubs. Rodri, meanwhile, had a standout Euro 2024 campaign. He helped Spain secure a major victory and solidified his place among the world’s best.

The midfielder’s jump to the top comes as a surprise to many. He had an 89 rating last year. His contributions to Manchester City and Spain have earned him a significant upgrade. They pushed him into the 91-rated bracket alongside Mbappe and Haaland.

What are Ronaldo and Messi’s ratings in EA FC 25?

For years, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have been the faces of the EA Sports franchise. They dominated the ratings with unmatched skill and longevity. However, the 2024 edition marks the end of an era. Lionel Messi, once rated as high as 94, has dropped to an 88 rating, marking his lowest score since 2008. He now sits at the 16th spot in the rankings, behind seven Premier League players.

Despite his legendary status, Messi’s move to Inter Miami and his lower involvement in top-tier European competitions likely contributed to the downgrade. He now shares the same rating as players like Manchester City’s Phil Foden, Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann, and Robert Lewandowski, the veteran striker of Barcelona.

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, finds himself even further down the list, not even cracking the top 25 players in the game. Ronaldo has picked up a rating of 86. It’s a significant drop that reflects his Saudi Arabia move and his reduced role in major European competitions. For years, the two GOATs have competed for the top spot. The game is increasingly reflecting the shifting dynamics of global soccer, however.

Rising stars and major upgrades

While Messi and Ronaldo face downgrades, several players have seen their ratings soar. One of the biggest risers is England’s Jude Bellingham. He earned a 90 rating after a stellar debut season at Real Madrid. His performances have impressed fans and critics alike, earning him a place among the best in the game.

Not only does Bellingham have a 90 rating, but so do Vinicius, Kevin De Bruyne, and Harry Kane, among others. This year’s ratings also showcase the Premier League’s strength, with stars like Kane, De Bruyne, and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah all securing top spots.

The goalkeeping department is also strong. Alisson, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Thibaut Courtois and Marc-Andre ter Stegen all received ratings of 90 or above. These players have consistently proven their value between the posts and will be key figures in EA Sports FC 25’s Ultimate Team mode.

