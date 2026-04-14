Robert Lewandowski faces final shot at history as he targets Barcelona second-best goalscorer in UEFA Champions League record: What he needs to surpass Luis Suarez

Robert Lewandowski steps into one of the most decisive matches of his Barcelona career with history within reach, while Luis Suarez remains a benchmark in the club’s European legacy. Barcelona arrives in Madrid knowing that both the team and its veteran striker are chasing something significant under immense pressure. The club prepares for a high-stakes encounter that could shape its Champions League journey and individual legacies alike.

The stage is set as Barcelona faces Atletico Madrid in a crucial second leg, with the Spanish side holding a strong advantage from the first meeting. The Catalan club must respond with urgency, while their striker carries the added narrative of closing in on a historic milestone. The Blaugrana’s 2-0 defeat in the first leg has left the club with a daunting task heading into the return fixture.

A red card to Pau Cubarsi disrupted their rhythm, allowing Atletico Madrid to capitalize through clinical finishing and disciplined defending. Despite that setback, Barca responded domestically with a 4-1 victory over Espanyol, regaining confidence at a crucial moment. That result has helped restore belief within the squad, but the challenge in Madrid remains steep, especially against a side known for its defensive resilience.

Under the guidance of Hansi Flick, Barcelona has shown strong form overall, yet inconsistency in Europe has raised concerns. The club leads La Liga comfortably, but its Champions League ambitions now hang in the balance.

For the Rojiblancos, the situation is far more controlled, with the team able to focus entirely on protecting its lead. Their home record in Europe adds another layer of difficulty for Barcelona, making any comeback effort even more demanding.

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How many goals Lewandowski needs to beat Suarez

In the middle of this high-pressure clash lies a personal milestone for Lewandowski, one that could elevate his status in Barcelona’s European history. According to Transfermarkt, the Polish striker has scored 23 Champions League goals for Barcelona, placing him within touching distance of Suarez’s tally of 25.

Luis Suarez of FC Barcelona celebrates as he scores

To match that number, Lewandowski needs two goals, while three would see him surpass Suarez and claim second place in the club’s all-time Champions League scoring list. The symmetry between personal ambition and team necessity creates a compelling narrative heading into the match.

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Efficiency that tells a story

The veteran’s numbers underline his impact since arriving at Barcelona. He has reached his 23 goals in just 37 appearances, averaging 0.62 goals per game, compared to Suarez’s 25 goals in 55 matches at a rate of 0.45.

Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring a goal.

His recent form offers encouragement, with four goals in his last five Champions League matches, suggesting he remains capable of delivering on the biggest stage. The club will rely heavily on his experience and composure as they attempt to overturn the deficit.

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