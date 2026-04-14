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Cristiano Ronaldo falls short of key record but targets different milestone: What he needs to become Al-Nassr’s all-time top goalscorer in Saudi Pro League

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.
© Yasser Bakhsh/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo once again found himself at the center of attention as Al-Nassr secured a vital victory last weekend in the Saudi Pro League. The league leader continued its strong push toward the title, but the night also carried a deeper narrative surrounding Ronaldo’s pursuit of history.

The match against Al-Okhdood was more than just another step in the title race for Al-Nassr. It presented a chance for Ronaldo to etch his name into yet another record, adding extra tension to an already significant fixture. While the team delivered, the individual milestone remained just out of reach.

Al-Nassr entered the match in commanding form, carrying a long winning streak that had placed it firmly at the top of the standings. The contrast between the two sides was clear, with Al-Okhdood fighting to avoid relegation while the visitor aimed to strengthen its grip on the title.

Despite the pressure, Jorge Jesus’ players delivered a 2-0 victory, extending their remarkable run and opening a five-point lead at the top of the table. The result reinforced the club’s consistency and highlighted its ability to maintain focus during the most critical phase of the season.

The record that slipped away

The spotlight before kickoff had been firmly on Ronaldo’s chase for another historic achievement. Heading into the match, he had already amassed 97 goals in 100 Saudi Pro League appearances, putting him within touching distance of a remarkable milestone. The target was clear: match the fastest run to 100 league goals, a record held by Abderrazak Hamdallah, who reached the mark in 101 matches.

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Ronaldo needed a hat-trick to equal that feat, a challenge that added urgency to every attacking move. However, despite scoring and playing a decisive role, Ronaldo did not reach the required tally. The record remains intact, leaving his pursuit unfinished but still very much alive as the season continues.

ronaldo record

Ronaldo failed to break Abderrazak Hamdallah’s record of fastest to 100 goals

Even without breaking the record, the Portuguese superstar made his impact felt early in the game. He opened the scoring with a composed finish in the 15th minute, setting the tone for another confident Al-Nassr performance.

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Closing in on another historic milestone

While one record slipped away, another moved significantly closer. Ronaldo’s latest goal took him to 98 league goals in just 101 appearances, placing him within striking distance of becoming Al-Nassr’s all-time top scorer in the Saudi Pro League.

The milestone he now chases belongs to Mohammed Al-Sahlawi, who leads the club’s scoring charts with 103 goals. Ronaldo’s rapid rise through the rankings highlights both his consistency and efficiency since arriving in Saudi Arabia.

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The 41-year-old veteran needs six more goals to surpass Al-Sahlawi and become Al-Nassr’s all-time top scorer in the Saudi Pro League, as confirmed by Transfermarkt. Given his current form, that target feels well within reach before the season concludes.

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