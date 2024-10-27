In a surprise move, Herve Renard has been reappointed as head coach of Saudi Arabia following the exit of Italian coach Roberto Mancini. The Saudi Football Federation confirmed the return of Renard, who previously led the team from 2019 to 2023. Renard is a well-regarded figure within Saudi soccer and he brings renewed hopes for the kingdom’s national team. Especially as they aim to qualify for the 2026 World Cup and strengthen their standing in Asian soccer.

Renard’s reappointment marks a significant turning point for the nation. The French coach signed a two-year contract that extends through the 2025 season. There is also an option for him to remain until the 2027 Asian Cup. His return follows a brief tenure with France’s women’s team, which he coached through the 2023 Women’s World Cup and 2024 Olympics. Though Renard stepped down from the role after France’s Olympics’ quarter-final exit, his connection to Saudi Arabia remained strong.

In a heartfelt message posted by the Saudi Football Federation, Renard said, “I did not intend to leave, but when your country knocks on your door, you have to respond. My relationship with the Saudis, the fans, the players, and all the memories — I cannot forget. I have not ended my story with the Saudis”. The coach’s familiarity with Saudi soccer, coupled with his previous successes, reportedly influenced the federation’s decision to bring him back.

Saudi Arabia’s World Cup goals after Mancini’s controversial exit

Building a competitive national team is central to Saudi Arabia’s vision as it prepares for the upcoming World Cup Qualifiers. Under Mancini’s leadership, however, the team faced several setbacks. This includes a 2-0 home loss to Japan and a goalless draw with Bahrain in October. Mancini’s departure came just 14 months after his appointment, with the federation initiating exit discussions following the loss to Japan.

The Italian boss’ time with the Green Falcons saw a slide in FIFA rankings, dropping Saudi Arabia to 59th place. Ultimately, the 59-year-old did not meet the expectations set by the Saudi Football Federation. Apparently, Mancini’s compensation package could total between $22 million and $28.5 million, marking an expensive departure from the role. With Renard’s reappointment, they federation aims to rebuild momentum as they stand third in Group C of the Asian qualifiers. As a result, they need a top-two finish to secure automatic qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

Renard’s previous tenure with Saudi Arabia

Renard’s first stint as head coach brought one of Saudi Arabia’s most memorable moments: a victory over eventual World Cup champions Argentina in the opening game of the 2022 tournament. Though the team did not progress beyond the group stage, Renard’s leadership left a positive impression, cementing his reputation within Saudi soccer. Known for his tactical insight, Renard is well-versed in Saudi Arabia’s evolving landscape, making him a natural fit for the position as the country aspires to become a significant player in international soccer.

The decision to reappoint Renard is part of Saudi Arabia’s larger strategy to bolster its sports programs. With substantial investment in the Saudi Pro League — which recently attracted global stars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar — and a sole bid for the 2034 World Cup, the nation is focused on enhancing both its domestic and national team status. The Saudi Football Federation views Renard’s experience and prior rapport with the team as assets in achieving this ambition.

Renard’s career spans several successes, particularly in African soccer. He first made history by leading Zambia to an Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title in 2012, followed by another AFCON win with the Ivory Coast in 2015, making him the first coach to win the tournament with two different countries. He also led Morocco to the 2018 World Cup, ending a 20-year qualification drought for the North African nation. These achievements highlight his ability to adapt to diverse soccer cultures and bring out the best in his teams.

PHOTOS: IMAGO