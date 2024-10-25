Roberto Mancini, once the world’s highest-paid manager, has been dismissed from his position with the Saudi Arabian national team by mutual consent. The decision was officially confirmed on Thursday. It follows a challenging tenure marked by subpar performances and growing discontent within the team and among fans. With almost three years remaining on his four-year contract, Mancini will now receive a substantial payout; reportedly around $84 million.

From high expectations to disappointment

Mancini’s tenure as Saudi Arabia’s national coach began in August 2023, just two weeks after his resignation from Italy. The Italian great accepted a lucrative four-year deal with the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) worth approximately $100 million. The position made him the highest-paid manager in global soccer, yet his time in Saudi Arabia quickly became tumultuous.

Over 18 matches, Mancini’s squad saw limited success, winning just seven games, drawing five, and losing six. Disappointingly, his team was eliminated by South Korea in the round of 16 during the Asian Cup in January 2024. By the time of his dismissal, Saudi Arabia ranked third in their World Cup Qualifying group. According to multiple sources, the SAFF had grown increasingly frustrated with Mancini’s underwhelming results. They were already ready to terminate his contract.

Following a 0-0 draw with Bahrain in a World Cup qualifier, Mancini faced visible frustration from fans. He even exchanged heated words with some in the stands. Shortly after this incident, he directed pointed criticism at his players. “Sometimes I think the players have to take the responsibility… In my life, when I was a player, I took responsibility because it’s easy to say it’s the coach’s fault. It’s too easy. Many times, it’s not like this. Because when the coach teaches the team everything, and they have improved, then players have to show their quality on the pitch. If they don’t have it, it’s clear that it’s difficult.”

Who could replace Mancini at Saudi Arabia?

In an official announcement, the Saudi Arabian Football Federation confirmed Mancini’s departure. “The Board of Directors of the Saudi Football Federation and the coach of the national team, Roberto Mancini, reached a joint agreement today, which includes the end of the contractual relationship”. This decision leaves Mancini with nearly three years left on his initial four-year deal. Thus, it means he stands to receive a hefty payout due to the early termination of his contract.

After Mancini’s dismissal, the SAFF will likely choose a new manager in time for November’s World Cup qualifiers against Indonesia and Australia. Herve Renard, who led the nation from 2019 to 2023, is reportedly a strong contender for the role. The 56-year-old previously resigned to coach the France national women’s team, taking them through the World Cup and aiming toward the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Mancini’s career has spanned several top-flight teams, including Manchester City, Fiorentina, Lazio, Inter, Galatasaray, and Zenit St. Petersburg. He also coached Italy’s national team, famously leading them to victory at Euro 2020, where they defeated England in a thrilling final at Wembley Stadium. Despite his previous achievements, Mancini’s tenure with Saudi Arabia has been a sobering chapter for the Italian manager.

The Saudi contract, which came with an after-tax annual salary of $27 million, positioned Mancini as the highest-paid coach in the sport. The huge sum he would soon get, meanwhile, serves as a sobering reminder of the risks involved with such prominent contracts. His stint in Saudi Arabia serves as a case study on the challenges of international management, particularly in rapidly evolving leagues outside of Europe.

